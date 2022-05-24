Syneos Health to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, announced that the Company is scheduled to present at two upcoming investor conferences. Chief Executive Officer Michelle Keefe and Chief Financial Officer Jason Meggs are scheduled to present at the following conferences:



42 nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL, on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 3:20 p.m. CT

Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL, on Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. ET

A live webcast of each event, along with a link to the presentation materials and archived replay of each presentation, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.syneoshealth.com.

