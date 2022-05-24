VSBLTY ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF AGREEMENT WITH AustinGIS TO ADVANCE 50,000-STORE MEDIA NETWORK ROLLOUT IN LATIN AMERICA

Philadelphia, PA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that with its joint venture partner, Winkel Media, it has entered into an Agreement with AustinGIS to finance, supply, install and maintain the rollout in five Latin American countries including Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

Commenting on the AustinGIS Agreement with Winkel Media, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “This new major financing will accelerate the growth of our SaaS networks throughout Latin America and beyond. With AustinGIS providing the underlying edge infrastructure on a subscription basis, including installation services and ongoing monitoring and maintenance, we are confident in reaching our goal of 50,000 stores as part of the key strategy for our Store as a Medium (SaaM) program.”

Hutton also said, “The addition of AustinGIS to the program represents another milestone for the Winkel Media joint venture that was formed in early 2021 with Grupo Modelo, a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, and Retailigent Media, a Latin America-based media technology company. With the combined strength of the three founding members Winkel has already achieved a number of key milestones along the way.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

About AustinGIS (https://www.austin-gis.com/about-us/ )

AustinGIS™ is based in Austin, Texas and GIS stands for “Global Infrastructure Services”. The Company provides institutions, large enterprises and the public sector with IoT, smart city, digital transformation and infrastructures as-a-service through large scale financing and turnkey solutions at scale. These “smart” offerings provide unprecedented safety, personalized experiences, real-time decision-making and autonomous capabilities to the retail, education, public sector, industrial, energy and transportation industries.

