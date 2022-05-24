TRU Staffing Partners Expands Leadership Team Amid Growing Demand for Privacy, Ediscovery, and Cybersecurity Talent

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, today announced two key promotions within its talent sourcing and recruiting group. Brittany Hall and Michelle Shanik were both named Managers of Recruitment. Both TRU team members are highly adept talent representation professionals and bring a wealth of subject matter expertise to the people and businesses TRU represents.

“Having the ability to promote and elevate excellent performers and leaders is a testament to the perseverance of our TRU team and the continued evolution and expansion of our company,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder and CEO of TRU Staffing Partners. “Michelle and Brittany have shown unprecedented resilience during one of the most challenging and demanding periods of job market decline in 2020 and then rapid growth in 2021. In their new positions, they’ll take increased responsibility for managing the careers of job seekers and providing guidance on how to compete and win jobs in data privacy, cybersecurity, legal operations, ediscovery, and more.”

Michelle Shanik joined TRU in April 2020 with eight years of legal industry experience. Prior to joining TRU as a Talent Scout, she was a recruiter for attorneys and paralegals. She has worked extensively with Am Law 100 firms, ALSPs (Alternative Legal Service Providers), and Fortune 500 companies to place top talent. She is responsible for sourcing, screening, and managing hundreds of active and passive job seekers. Prior to recruiting, she was a Legal Assistant for an in-house corporate counsel. She holds a Bachelor of Science in psychology and an MBA from Liberty University.



Brittany Hall joined TRU as a Talent Scout in April 2021, following six years as a Gang Unit Officer with the Dallas Police Department. While there, she utilized Cellebrite and other digital forensics tools to examine cell phones, computers, and other digital evidence. After being awarded 20+ commendations with the DPD, including being honored by Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall with a Certificate of Excellence, she pivoted to help TRU track down the finest talent throughout the forensics, ediscovery, privacy, and cybersecurity ecosystems. She attended Southern Methodist University, where she studied Forensic Psychology.





TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity.

