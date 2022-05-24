MariMed Receives Media Awards For “World’s Largest Cannabis Brownie” PR Campaign

NORWOOD, Mass., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) (“MariMed” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis operator, today announced its recent “World’s Largest Cannabis Brownie” public relations campaign has earned two of the most prestigious national communications awards for its effectiveness in driving visibility of the Company and its Bubby’s Baked infused baked goods product line.

MariMed’s craft confectioners baked an 850-pound brownie infused with 20,000 mg of THC to celebrate the launch of Bubby’s Baked on National Brownie Day in December of 2021. Press coverage of the campaign generated more than five billion consumer impressions. It was covered by Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, USA Today, and media in 43 countries.

The campaign was recognized by the following organizations:

The American Business Awards honored the “World’s Largest Cannabis Brownie” with a 2022 Gold “Stevie®” Award for “Communications Campaign of the Year.”



The campaign was also a finalist for a Public Relations Society of America “Bronze Anvil” in the “Earned Media Coverage of a Consumer Product” category of its annual awards competition.

“It is an honor for MariMed to be recognized by such prestigious organizations, and it’s especially rewarding because it marks the first time a cannabis brand has been nominated for mainstream public relations awards,” said MariMed Chief Communications Officer Howard Schacter. “Current regulations make it challenging to market cannabis brands in a traditional way. This recognition is affirmation that, despite those challenges, our unique approach to drive awareness and sales of our products is working.”

MariMed’s communications agency partner, Trailblaze, supported the “World’s Largest Cannabis Brownie” campaign.



About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

