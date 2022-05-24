Jeff Cook Real Estate Recognized as a Top SC Workplace for the 4th Time!

Charleston, South Carolina, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now a four-time winner of this prestigious award, Jeff Cook Real Estate has been recognized as a 2022 Top Workplace in South Carolina for Midsize Companies, coming in at number four on the list of 16 companies sized between 150 and 299 employees.

Jeff Cook Real Estate has become one of the top real estate brokerages in the nation by redefining how real estate is bought and sold. Agents from Jeff Cook Real Estate treat clients like family throughout the buying or selling process, are always available, and are skilled at navigating the ever-changing real estate market of South Carolina.

Being ranked as a Top Workplace in South Carolina for a fourth time speaks volumes about the organization’s overall culture. Being part of the team at Jeff Cook Real Estate is not just about selling — and creating a unique culture is not just part of the game — it is the game. This is why Jeff Cook Real Estate is constantly growing and training new team members. They attract the best and brightest who desire to be part of a special organization, one that invests in its team members’ success.

Jeff Cook Real Estate is unique in the opportunities it makes available for its team members to build a successful career in real estate. These include:

Professional training assistance

Seasoned coaching

Partnership plans

Help with building your own team

Team development

Help with real estate school

Provided quality leads

Competitive commissions

Working from eight locations all across South Carolina, Jeff Cook Real Estate works hard to create a community of trained professionals to provide superior customer service, all while generating a special team member culture that is hard to beat.

Are you interested in a career in real estate? Contact Jeff Cook Real Estate today for more information and let us help you explore the possibilities.

