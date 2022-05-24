Bitech Technologies to Present at the LD Micro Invitational Event on June 8, 2022

Costa Mesa, CA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitech Technologies Corporation (formerly, Spine Injury Solutions, Inc) [OTCQB: SPIN] (the “Company”), a global technology solution provider dedicated to providing a suite of green energy solutions with a focus in cryptocurrency mining, data centers and other renewable energy initiatives today announces that the Company will participate in the upcoming LD Micro Invitational, a prominent 3-day investor conference at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village. The Company will conduct its corporate presentation on June 8, 2022 at 8:30am PST.



“We look forward to communicating our corporate growth strategies with specific growth plans at this exciting LD Micro event this year,” commented Dr. Benjamin Tran, Bitech Technologies’ CEO.

The LD Micro Conference will host approximately 200 companies from all over the world. Each company will present for 25 minutes each and finalize its exhibition with private meetings. For more information or to coordinate a meeting with the Company’s management, please contact info@bitech.tech.

Event: The LD Micro Invitational

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 8:30 am PST

Location: Four Seasons Westlake Village

LD Micro is a leader in small- and micro-cap conferences. LD has recently gained access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over five million and counting. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About Bitech Technologies Corporation

Bitech Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: SPIN), formerly known as Spine Injury Solutions, Inc., is a global technology solution provider dedicated to providing a suite of green energy solutions with a focus on cryptocurrency mining, data centers, commercial and residential utility, electric vehicle, and other renewable energy initiatives. Bitech seeks to offer its Evirontek Integrated Platform to resolve the exorbitantly high cost of electricity in crypto mining and related industries. Its core technology is Tesdison; a revolutionary U.S. patented self-charging dual-battery system technology providing increased efficiency in power generation. Bitech seeks business partnerships with renewable energy providers for various applications and engages with value-added resellers to facilitate and implement our scalable and modular system solution. For more information, please visit www.bitech.tech.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

