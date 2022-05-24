Nicholas Financial Reports 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Originations on new Contracts purchased in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 reached a historic high of $27.1 million in principal amount purchased, an increase of 10.2% year-over-year and 39.3% quarter-over-quarter.

Principal amount originated on Direct Loans in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 increased by 127.1% year-over-year and 140.3% increase from fourth quarter fiscal year 2020.

Portfolio Yield increased to 27.9% for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 , a 30 basis point improvement year-over-year.

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) announced a net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $0.4 million compared to net income of $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Diluted net income per share was $0.05 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to diluted net income per share of $0.24 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Interest and fee income on finance receivables decreased 4.0% to $12.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $12.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company reported income before income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $0.5 million compared to income before income taxes of $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company recorded an income tax expense of approximately $0.1 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to income tax expense of $0.9 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021.

The Company announced net income for the year ended March 31, 2022 of $3.0 million compared to $8.4 million for the year ended March 31, 2021. Diluted net income per share was $0.39 for the year ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $1.09 for the year ended March 31, 2021. Interest and fee income on finance receivables decreased 8.3% to $49.7 million for the year ended March 31, 2022 as compared to $54.2 million for the year ended March 31, 2021. The Company reported income before income taxes for the year ended March 31, 2022 of $4.0 million compared to income before income taxes of $10.9 million for the year ended March 31, 2021. The Company recorded an income tax expense of approximately $1.0 million during the year ended March 31, 2022 as compared to income tax expense of $2.6 million during the year ended March 31, 2021.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the Company originated $114.5 million in finance receivables, collected $119.6 million in principal payments, reduced debt by $33.3 million and cash by $28.2 million.

“Despite the competitive lending environment, we are very pleased with our 4th Quarter originations. Thanks to the efforts of our great employees, we were able to purchase and originate $34.6 million in combined receivable volume - outperforming combined originations by $6.7 million year over year,” commented Mike Rost, interim CEO of Nicholas Financial. “Our direct loan originations more than doubled year over year and our portfolio losses continue trending at historically low levels. This is yet another testament to our tenured underwriting managers, who adequately price for risk and use a time-tested lending model across our branch network,” Rost continued.

“Our training agenda continued into the fourth quarter, with new hire onboarding as well as more in-depth training for our seasoned Branch Managers and Assistant Branch Managers. We also continued our expansion efforts, utilizing our Virtual Service Center to increase our indirect originations. During the quarter, we increased our finance receivables, net by $2.9 million. This is something we haven’t done in a long time and are very proud of,” concluded Rost.

Key Performance Indicators on Contracts Purchased (Purchases in thousands) Number of Average Fiscal Year Contracts Principal Amount Amount Average Average Average /Quarter Purchased Purchased# Financed*^ APR* Discount%* Term* 2022 7,793 $ 85,804 $ 11,002 23.1 % 6.9 % 47 4 2,404 27,139 11,289 22.9 % 6.9 % 47 3 1,735 19,480 11,228 23.1 % 6.8 % 47 2 1,707 18,880 11,061 23.0 % 6.7 % 47 1 1,947 20,305 10,429 23.2 % 7.0 % 46 2021 7,307 $ 74,025 $ 10,135 23.4 % 7.5 % 46 4 2,429 24,637 10,143 23.2 % 7.5 % 46 3 1,483 15,285 10,307 23.4 % 7.5 % 46 2 1,709 17,307 10,127 23.5 % 6.8 % 46 1 1,686 16,796 9,962 23.5 % 8.0 % 46 2020 7,647 $ 76,696 $ 10,035 23.4 % 7.9 % 47 4 1,991 19,658 9,873 23.5 % 7.9 % 46 3 1,753 17,880 10,200 23.3 % 7.6 % 47 2 2,011 20,104 9,997 23.5 % 7.9 % 46 1 1,892 19,054 10,071 23.4 % 8.3 % 47





Key Performance Indicators on Direct Loans Originated

(Originations in thousands)

Number of Principal Fiscal Year Loans Amount Average Amount Average Average /Quarter Originated Originated Financed*^ APR* Term* 2022 6,770 $ 28,740 $ 4,307 30.5 % 26 4 1,584 7,458 4,708 30.0 % 27 3 2,282 8,505 3,727 31.8 % 24 2 1,588 7,040 4,433 30.0 % 26 1 1,316 5,737 4,359 30.1 % 25 2021 3,497 $ 14,148 $ 4,131 29.6 % 25 4 753 3,284 4,362 29.6 % 25 3 1,265 4,605 3,641 30.9 % 22 2 924 3,832 4,147 29.2 % 25 1 555 2,427 4,373 28.7 % 26 2020 3,142 $ 12,638 $ 4,017 28.2 % 25 4 720 3,104 4,310 28.6 % 25 3 1,137 4,490 3,949 28.4 % 24 2 739 2,988 4,043 27.4 % 25 1 546 2,056 3,765 28.2 % 24

*Each average included in the tables is calculated as a simple average.

^Average amount financed is calculated as a single loan amount.

#Bulk portfolio purchase excluded for period-over-period comparability

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) is a specialized consumer finance company, operating branch locations in both Southeastern and Midwestern U.S. States. The Company engages primarily in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts (“Contracts”) for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. Additionally, Nicholas Financial originates direct consumer loans (“Direct Loans”) and sells consumer-finance related products. For an index of Nicholas Financial, Inc.’s new releases or to obtain a specific release, please visit our website at www.nicholasfinancial.com .

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that represent the Company’s current expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Statements other than those of historical fact, as well as those identified by words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “project,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “probable” and any variation of the foregoing and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include the following: the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the mitigation efforts by governments and related effects on our financial condition, business operations and liquidity, our customers, our employees, and the overall economy; recently enacted, proposed or future legislation and the manner in which it is implemented; changes in the U.S. tax code; the nature and scope of regulatory authority, particularly discretionary authority, that may be exercised by regulators, including, but not limited to, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Department of Justice, U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and individual state regulators having jurisdiction over the Company; the unpredictable nature of regulatory proceedings and litigation; employee misconduct or misconduct by third parties; uncertainties associated with management turnover and the effective succession of senior management; media and public characterization of consumer installment loans; labor unrest; the impact of changes in accounting rules and regulations, or their interpretation or application, which could materially and adversely affect the Company’s reported consolidated financial statements or necessitate material delays or changes in the issuance of the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements; the Company’s assessment of its internal control over financial reporting; changes in interest rates; risks relating to the acquisition or sale of assets or businesses or other strategic initiatives, including increased loan delinquencies or net charge-offs, the loss of key personnel, integration or migration issues, the failure to achieve anticipated synergies, increased costs of servicing, incomplete records, and retention of customers; risks inherent in making loans, including repayment risks and value of collateral; cybersecurity threats, including the potential misappropriation of assets or sensitive information, corruption of data or operational disruption; our dependence on debt and the potential impact of limitations in the Company’s amended revolving credit facility or other impacts on the Company’s ability to borrow money on favorable terms, or at all; the timing and amount of revenues that may be recognized by the Company; changes in current revenue and expense trends (including trends affecting delinquency and charge-offs); the impact of extreme weather events and natural disasters; changes in the Company’s markets and general changes in the economy (particularly in the markets served by the Company). All forward-looking statements and cautionary statements included in this document are made as of the date hereof based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or cautionary statement.





Nicholas Financial, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited, Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

Three months ended Twelve months ended March 31, March 31, 2022

2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Interest and fee income on finance receivables $ 12,308 $ 12,816 $ 49,714 $ 54,211 Gain on equity investments - 470 - 1,809 Total Revenue $ 12,308 $ 13,286 $ 49,714 $ 56,020 Expenses: Operating expenses 9,275 8,963 34,402 31,844 Provision for credit losses 2,100 250 5,900 7,250 Interest expense 443 1,320 5,366 5,980 Total expenses 11,818 10,533 45,668 45,074 Income before income taxes 490 2,753 4,046 10,946 Income tax expense 122 884 1,048 2,595 Net Income $ 368 $ 1,869 $ 2,998 $ 8,351 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.24 $ 0.39 $ 1.09 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.24 $ 0.39 $ 1.09





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, In Thousands)

March 31,

March 31, 2022 2021 Cash and restricted cash $ 4,775 $ 32,977 Finance receivables, net 168,600 170,318 Repossessed assets 658 685 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,277 3,392 Other assets 5,260 5,066 Total assets $ 183,570 $ 212,438 Credit facility, net of debt issuance costs $ 54,813 $ 86,154 Note payable 3,244 3,244 Operating lease liabilities 4,410 3,367 Other liabilities 4,717 4,451 Total liabilities 67,184 97,216 Shareholders’ equity 116,386 115,222 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 183,570 $ 212,438 Book value per share $ 15.42 $ 14.95





Three months ended Twelve months ended March 31, March 31, (In thousands) (In thousands) Portfolio Summary 2022 2021 2022 2021 Average finance receivables (1) $ 176,439 $ 185,750 $ 178,686 $ 199,102 Average indebtedness (2) $ 54,490 $ 92,761 $ 67,684 $ 107,615 Interest and fee income on finance receivables $ 12,308 $ 12,816 $ 49,714 $ 54,211 Interest expense 443 1,320 5,366 $ 5,980 Net interest and fee income on finance receivables $ 11,865 $ 11,496 $ 44,348 $ 48,231 Portfolio yield (3) 27.90 % 27.60 % 27.82 % 27.23 % Interest expense as a percentage of average finance receivables 1.00 % 2.84 % 3.00 % 3.00 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of average finance receivables 4.76 % 0.54 % 3.30 % 3.64 % Net portfolio yield (3) 22.14 % 24.22 % 21.52 % 20.59 % Operating expenses as a percentage of average finance receivables 21.03 % 19.30 % 19.25 % 15.99 % Pre-tax yield as a percentage of average finance receivables (4) 1.11 % 4.92 % 2.27 % 4.60 % Net charge-off percentage (5) 6.45 % 6.83 % 5.13 % 6.16 % Finance receivables $ 178,786 $ 184,237 Allowance percentage (6) 1.61 % 3.34 Total reserves percentage (7) 5.66 % 7.49 %

Note: All three-month statement of income performance indicators expressed as percentages have been annualized.

(1) Average finance receivables represent the average of finance receivables throughout the period.

(2) Average indebtedness represents the average daily outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility. Average indebtedness does not include the PPP loan.

(3) Portfolio yield represents interest and fee income on finance receivables as a percentage of average finance receivables. Net portfolio yield represents (a) interest and fee income on finance receivables minus (b) interest expense minus (c) the provision for credit losses, as a percentage of average finance receivables.

(4) Pre-tax yield represents net portfolio yield minus operating expenses, as a percentage of average finance receivables.

(5) Net charge-off percentage represents net charge-offs (charge-offs less recoveries) divided by average finance receivables, outstanding during the period.

(6) Allowance percentage represents the allowance for credit losses divided by finance receivables outstanding as of ending balance sheet date.

(7) Total reserves percentage represents the allowance for credit losses, purchase price discount, and unearned dealer discounts divided by finance receivables outstanding as of ending balance sheet date.

The following tables present certain information regarding the delinquency rates experienced by the Company with respect to automobile finance installment contracts (“Contracts”) and direct consumer loans (“Direct Loans”), excluding any Chapter 13 bankruptcy accounts:

(In thousands, except percentages)

Contracts Balance Outstanding 30 – 59 days 60 – 89 days 90 – 119 days 120+ Total March 31, 2022 $ 154,144 $ 7,097 $ 2,936 $ 1,183 $ 49 $ 11,265 4.60 % 1.90 % 0.77 % 0.03 % 7.31 % March 31, 2021 $ 170,195 $ 6,289 $ 2,430 $ 896 $ 42 $ 9,657 3.70 % 1.43 % 0.53 % 0.02 % 5.67 % Direct Loans Balance Outstanding 30 – 59 days 60 – 89 days 90 – 119 days 120+ Total March 31, 2022 $ 24,376 $ 608 $ 197 $ 77 $ 0 $ 882 2.49 % 0.81 % 0.32 % 0.00 % 3.62 % March 31, 2021 $ 13,909 $ 253 $ 101 $ 81 $ 10 $ 445 1.82 % 0.73 % 0.58 % 0.07 % 3.20 %

The following table presents selected information on Contracts purchased and Direct Loans originated by the Company:

Contracts Direct Loans Three months ended Three months ended March 31, March 31, (Purchases in thousands) (Originations in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Purchases/Originations $ 27,139 $ 24,637 $ 7,458 $ 3,284 Average APR 22.9 % 23.2 % 30 % 29.6 % Average discount 6.9 % 7.5 % N/A N/A Average term (months) 47 46 27 25 Average amount financed $ 11,289 $ 10,143 $ 4,708 $ 4,362 Number of contracts 2,404 2,429 1,584 753 Contracts Direct Loans Twelve months ended Twelve months ended March 31, March 31, (Purchases in thousands) (Originations in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Purchases/Originations $ 85,804 $ 74,025 $ 28,740 $ 14,148 Average APR 23.1 % 23.4 % 30.5 % 29.6 % Average discount 6.9 % 7.5 % N/A N/A Average term (months) 47 46 26 25 Average amount financed $ 11,002 $ 10,135 $ 4,307 $ 4,131 Number of contracts 7,793 7,307 6,770 3,497

The following table presents selected information on the entire Contract and Direct Loan portfolios of the Company:

Contracts Direct Loans As of As of March 31, March 31, Portfolio 2022 2021 2022 2021 Average APR 22.9 % 22.8 % 29.8 % 28.5 % Average discount 7.4 % 7.6 % N/A N/A Average term (months) 50 51 27 26 Number of active contracts 19,559 22,760 6,444 4,017



