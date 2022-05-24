Mokens League Live Blockchain eSports Announcing Private Betas And Launch of Genesis In-Game Character Tokens

Monaco, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Mokens League Esports (https://www.mokensleague.com/), the real time multiplayer P2P soccer game with a win-to-earn economy, today announced that a unique limited mint of Genesis NFTs of its in-game characters will go on sale starting July 2022. Mokens League is preparing a private beta with early access for Partner´s guild members. Public beta tests will lead up to the game release and will be available for private testers and genesis NFT holders. Testers and holders have the opportunity to give feedback that can shape the game and help fix bugs before its official release in early 2023. Additionally, Mokens League Genesis NFTs come with in-game statistics including intelligence, stamina, strength, and agility. Plus a unique special attribute: the eternity life, Genesis Mokens won’t expire.

The NFT characters power competitive gameplay for a chance to win tokens within the Mokens League, which will feature a variety of sports games across metaverses, enabling players to connect in their favorite virtual space and use their assets while playing fun games. When the full game is released for the public, players will be able to play with a team of ‘free agents’ until they decide to invest in characters of their own. Genesis NFTs will grant holders eternal access to matches and competitions.

“NFTs and tokens can be enticing for players to play our games, but as always, what will retain gamers is fantastic gameplay and eSports mechanics. The longest played games in the world right now are competitive eSports. That’s why our main priority is to make a game that is fun to play, easy to get going, but hard to master,” said Martin Repetto, Founder and CEO of Mokens League. “Like Chess or Poker, there will be different levels where people can compete without getting overrun by pros or hardcore players. These games should also be as fun to play as they are to watch because the streaming community is the number one driver of game adoption at the moment.”

Developed by Martin Repetto and Max Radice, 20-year veterans in the gaming and technology space who were also the masterminds behind Voxelus, one of the early 3D social VR games to truly empower creators. Mokens League builds on the growth and success of the early days of the industry, improving the play-to-earn model by providing even more competitive play opportunities with skill-based rewards across metaverses.

The prices for the Genesis NFTs will range from 0.1-1 ETH, and will be available for purchase late July 2022.

For more information on tokenomics, whitelist entry, and more on Mokens, visit

www.mokensleague.com. To read the Mokens whitepaper, visit this link. Check out The Mokens League Project Overview.



About Mokens League:

Mokens League is a blockchain-based eSports project started in 2021 by Monster League Studios LTD, located in Cayman. Mokens League supports a series of traditional sports video games that use NFT characters to play and our “Play To Earn Done Right” scheme is designed so players, if they are good at the games, can recover their investment on the NFTs and get rewarded with tokens and in-game items.Discord | LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Website | Whitepaper

