Entourage Health Announces Canadian Debut of The Boston Beer Company’s New Cannabis-Infused Iced Tea Beverages ‘TeaPot’

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products and The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), (“BBC”) maker of iconic, high-quality brands such as Samuel Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea, are pleased to announce the Canadian debut of ‘TeaPot’, a new line of cannabis-infused iced tea beverages. Developed and formulated alongside Boston Beer’s cannabis subsidiary BBCCC Inc., and Windsor-based Peak Processing Solutions (“Peak”), TeaPot is BBC’s first infused beverage offering which will be available in select Canadian provinces commencing July 2022.

TeaPot blends real tea with unique cannabis cultivars to give each TeaPot blend a pairing that is cleverly named to correlate with specific times of the day. The brand’s first release is a ‘Good Day Iced Tea’, made with real-lemon black tea and infused with Pedro's Sweet Sativa, a distinguished cultivar grown and sold exclusively by Entourage under its Color Cannabis retail brand. Each 12-ounce (355ml) can of TeaPot contains 5mg of THC and is crafted to minimize any cannabis taste or aroma. TeaPot will introduce additional varietals in the coming months.

“We congratulate our partners at The Boston Beer Company on the exciting launch of TeaPot - a unique iced tea crafted with natural flavours and infused with our most distinguished cultivars that we expect will land as the best cannabis-infused beverages in Canada,” said George Scorsis, CEO and Executive Chairman, Entourage. “The BBC team has a storied history and pedigree for producing some of the most beloved craft beverages in North America and we’re thrilled to be introducing yet another consumption method for the canna-curious consumer and growing self-care market. Together, our consumer-savvy, quality-driven approach to product development has made for a complementary collaboration alongside Peak, our processing and bottling partner, ensuring every beverage is prepared with the highest care and excellence. TeaPot will be an instant hit this summer as it debuts in select provinces starting in July, with eventual nationwide distribution expected throughout the year.”

Since 2020, Canada's cannabis-infused beverage market share has increased by nearly 850%(1), and is approximately twice the size of the U.S. cannabis beverage market, according to a recent report from Headset retail data (March 2022). BBC with its branding and craft beverage expertise; Peak with its robust manufacturing and processing experience; and Entourage with its strong Canadian marketing-sales distribution network are together establishing a partnership that is well-suited to capture a significant portion of this addressable cannabis-beverage market.

In 2021, BBC, Peak and Entourage entered into development, supply, manufacturing, marketing and sale agreements to develop cannabis-infused beverages using Entourage’s cannabinoid-rich input biomass cultivated at its centre-of-excellence in Strathroy-Ontario. The biomass is processed and formulated into beverages at Peak’s state-of-the-art Windsor, Ontario facility. Entourage is also the exclusive distributor of the cannabis-infused beverages in Canada leveraging its expansive local sales and marketing network on behalf of BBC.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent company of Entourage Brands Corp. (formerly WeedMD RX Inc.) and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse and processing facility located on 158-acres in Strathroy, ON; a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction; and a micropropagation, tissue culture and genetics centre-of-excellence in Guelph, Ontario. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. Entourage’s elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis and Royal City Cannabis Co. – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. The Company also maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Under a collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary, Entourage is also the exclusive distributor of cannabis-infused beverages in Canada, expected to launch in 2022.

(1) Headset Report, March 9, 2022 – “Cannabis Beverages: A Look at Category Trends & Performance”



Forward Looking Information This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Entourage's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information included in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements in respect of the Company’s anticipated distribution of its cannabis-infused beverages in Canada.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Entourage to implement its business strategies; the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Entourage does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Entourage to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Entourage’s disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

