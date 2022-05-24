Allied Announces Appointment of Hazel Claxton to the Board

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that Hazel Claxton has been appointed as a trustee of Allied (a “Trustee”) by the Trustees. She will hold office as a Trustee until the next annual meeting of unitholders or until her successor is elected or appointed.



“Hazel Claxton is a most welcome addition to our Board as we continue the process of board renewal,” said Gordon Cunningham, Chair of Trustees. “She brings to Allied a unique combination of commercial acumen and a strategic focus on talent, and I know she will make a significant contribution to Allied in the years ahead.”

Hazel Claxton is a corporate director. She served as Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer with Morneau Shepell Inc. (now LifeWorks Inc.) from 2013 to 2018. Prior to that, Ms. Claxton spent 29 years at PwC Canada, where she held several leadership roles, including Canadian Leadership Group member, Human Capital leader, and Partner within the Corporate Advisory and Restructuring Group, an area she practiced in for 20 years.

Ms. Claxton currently serves on the boards of TELUS Corporation, the University Pension Plan Ontario and Unity Health Toronto. Previously, she served on the boards of Queen’s University, St. Michael’s Hospital and the Shaw Festival Theatre. Hazel holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Queen’s University and the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant.

ABOUT ALLIED

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied’s mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace and UDC space that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied’s vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

