Volt Inu Updates Its Community with New Exciting Announcements

Malmö, Sweden, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who show a long-term dedication to the project are at the core of Volt Inu’s strategy. An aggressive communication strategy should help the project gain market traction in the future.

What’s New from Volt Inu’s Team?

As previously mentioned, the team frequently updates its online audience on new developments. First of all, Defencia y Justicia, one of Argentina's most well-known soccer clubs, entered a sponsorship agreement with Volt Inu.

Moreover, Shopping.io has teamed up with VOLT to make the cryptocurrency more accessible to investors. Due to this arrangement, token holders will be able to use their crypto on sites like eBay.

One of the project's unique characteristics is its strong deflationary nature. Consequently, the team just announced a new burn of $1 million worth of tokens.

In addition, the 23rd CEX to host VOLT has officially announced the placement of Volt Inu's token on its platform.

Last but not least, investors can now purchase VOLT with a credit or debit card. Traders can choose this option thanks to a new gateway.

What Is Important to Know about the VOLT Token?

One of the $VOLT token's two systems is the BNB chain. It's important to know that the system applies a 13% tax to any transactions involving this coin.

The tax proceeds help the team create token reflections (1%) and fund an internal treasury system (4%). The remaining part of the tax goes to marketing & development operations (4%) and to a burning wallet (4%).

The token is also live on Ethereum, with the 13% tax mentioned above. The difference is that the burnt tokens amount to 2% of the transactions, with another 2% funding the liquidity pool.

By adding up the two tokens, VOLT’s total supply equals 69 trillion units.

Developing a community and encouraging token use and ownership are two core purposes for Volt Inu. The team believes that the secret to a great token is providing it with a broad set of functionalities.

The project is working in this direction. For example, VOLT holders can use the token at over 1,700 retailers worldwide. This possibility comes from Volt Inu’s partnership with Crypto Art.

About Volt Inu

Volt Inu and its "Voltarmy" community have recently caught the attention of crypto aficionados. Investors will receive regular updates on the project's progress after a recent redesign.

For the team, this strategy is a means of gaining a considerable advantage over their rivals. VOLT tokens will be the core of an online game, and the best players will receive this coin as a reward.

Those wishing to learn more about Volt Inu's mission can visit their website and follow them on social media.