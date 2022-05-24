New York, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastic Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01591557/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Plastic Films Market to Reach US$142.7 Billion by the Year 2026
Plastic films, used for packaging of both food and non-food products, apart from various other plastic products, is the largest sub-sector of the plastics processing industry. Apart from packaging applications, plastic films are also used in construction, agriculture, healthcare and other non-packaging application areas. Growth in the global market is being spurred by the surge in demand for biodegradable plastic films along with the growing use of different plastic films like polystyrene, polyethylene terephthalate, high-density polyethylene, cellulose acetate, low-density polyethylene films in various packaging and non-packaging applications. Market growth is likely to be augmented by several factors like advanced decorative laminates; use of plastic as a popular substitute for metal and glass; rising demand for flexible food packaging materials to ensure food safety and hygiene; soaring demand for PVC, PP, and PET decorative laminates; along with consumer shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly products. Manufacturers in emerging countries are prioritizing product differentiation by offering a range of plastic film types for industrial applications, decoration, and packaging. High growth in food packaging as well as healthcare industries is driving expansion in the plastic straps market, which in turn, is augmenting market growth. In addition, the thriving agriculture sector is also anticipated to drive significant growth in the market. Widespread plastic film usage in the consumer goods sector to package cosmetics, personal hygiene products, household cleaners, shampoo, along with laundry and dish detergents is also likely to spur growth in the market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plastic Films estimated at US$108.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$142.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. LLDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$50.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.1% share of the global Plastic Films market. Linear low-density polyethylene or LLDPE has effectively replaced high-density polyethylene, cellulose acetate, low-density polyethylene, among other types of films because of its superior tensile strength along with remarkable puncture and impact resistance. LLDPE is popularly used in numerous film applications like general purpose film, agricultural film, stretch film, and apparel packaging, among others.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $24.6 Billion by 2026
The Plastic Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 18.74% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$24.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$25.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Adoption in emerging markets especially in Asia-Pacific is mainly supported by strong growth in population, which translates to surging demand for packaged products including packaged food, and pharmaceuticals. Also, the increase in large-scale retail chains like hyper markets adds to the demand for these products, due to focus on reducing costs and increasing shelf life of various products. Demand in established markets such as North America, Western Europe, particularly in the food packaging sector, is being fostered by time constraints among customers, which has led to increased demand for products such as microwavable meals, compartmental packaging, multipacks, flexible pouches, and flow-wraps.
HDPE Segment to Reach $20.2 Billion by 2026
The good moisture barrier performance of HDPE films makes these films an ideal choice to package breakfast cereals, particularly flakes. Consistent growth in the market for quick, but nutritious breakfast items is likely to drive demand for HDPE films. In the global HDPE segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 399 Featured) -
- Berry Global Group, Inc.
- DuPont Teijin Films
- FSPG Hi-Tech CO. LTD.
- Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited
- Innovia Films Limited
- Inteplast Group, Ltd.
- Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
- Nylex (Malaysia) Berhad
- Paragon Films, Inc.
- PT Argha Karya Prima Industry Tbk
- PT Trias Sentosa Tbk
- RKW SE
- SABIC Innovative Plastics US LLC
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited
- Taghleef Industries Group
- Toray Plastics (America), Inc.
- Toyobo Co., Ltd.
- Uflex Limited
- Vibac Group S.p.a.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01591557/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Plastic Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Plastic Films
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Brings About Significant Changes to Plastic Usage Trends
Pandemic Soars Demand for Stretch and Shrink Films
Global Market Prospects and Overview
Global Plastic Films Market Set for a Rapid Growth
Food Packaging Accounts for the Largest End-use Market for
Plastic Films
Polyethylene Films Contribute for a Significant Share
Regional Market Analysis
Asia-pacific To Spearhead Market Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
WORLD BRANDS
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Food Processing Industry Presents Opportunities for
Plastic Films
Freshness Keeping Films Bank on Changing Lifestyles
High Pressure Processing Drives Demand for Innovative Films
Increasing Demand of Packaged Food Offers Potential Growth
High Barrier Films Witness Increased Demand
Growing Demand for Fresh and Safe Food Drives Innovations in
High Barrier Films
Increasing Demand for Flexible Packaging Spurs Market Growth
Eco-friendly (Bio-Degradable) Films Gain Popularity
Changing Lifestyles Spur Demand
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic
Region
Pharmaceutical Sector - An Expanding Market
PVA Films: A Promising Market for Plastic Films
PET Films Market Register Stupendous Growth
Global Thin PET Films Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of
Demand by End-Use
BOPET Films - One of the Fastest Growing Segments
Global BOPET Films Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of
Consumption by End-Use
Increased Demand in Agricultural Sector Drives Market Growth
Growing Demand for Plastic Mulches in Agricultural Sector
Multi-layer Films Demand Set to Grow
Shirk Labels Popularity to Remain Indisputable
Biobased Cling Film Innovations for Sustainable Food Packaging
Recent Technological Advancements
Plastic Sheets Comprising Nanoparticles Can Destroy the Covid-
19 Virus on Surface
Plastic Film Developed by Brazilian company for Inactivating
the Coronavirus
A Plastic Film to Fight COVID-19
Silk Fibroin Coating for Preserving Perishable Foods
Tree Cellulose and Crab Chitin Combination Biofilms
Gluten Films
Edible Mango Waste Films
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LLDPE
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for LLDPE by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for LLDPE by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LDPE
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for LDPE by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for LDPE by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HDPE
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for HDPE by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for HDPE by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polypropylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Polypropylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for PET by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for PET by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Plastic Films by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Plastic Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Material - LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene,
PET and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Plastic Films by Material -
LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE,
Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Application - Packaging, Agriculture,
Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Plastic Films by Application -
Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Material - LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene,
PET and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Plastic Films by Material -
LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LLDPE, LDPE,
HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Application - Packaging, Agriculture,
Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Plastic Films by
Application - Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Plastic Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Material - LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene,
PET and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Plastic Films by Material -
LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LLDPE, LDPE,
HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Application - Packaging, Agriculture,
Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Plastic Films by
Application - Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Plastic Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Material - LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene,
PET and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Plastic Films by Material -
LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LLDPE, LDPE,
HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Application - Packaging, Agriculture,
Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Plastic Films by
Application - Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Plastic Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Material - LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene,
PET and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Plastic Films by Material -
LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LLDPE, LDPE,
HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Application - Packaging, Agriculture,
Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Plastic Films by
Application - Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Plastic Films by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Plastic Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Material - LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene,
PET and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Plastic Films by Material -
LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LLDPE, LDPE,
HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Application - Packaging, Agriculture,
Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Plastic Films by
Application - Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Plastic Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Material - LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene,
PET and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Plastic Films by Material -
LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LLDPE, LDPE,
HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Application - Packaging, Agriculture,
Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Plastic Films by
Application - Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Material - LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene,
PET and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Plastic Films by Material -
LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LLDPE, LDPE,
HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Application - Packaging, Agriculture,
Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Plastic Films by
Application - Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Plastic Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plastic
Films by Material - LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Plastic Films by Material -
LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE,
Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plastic
Films by Application - Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Plastic Films by Application -
Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Material - LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene,
PET and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Plastic Films by Material -
LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LLDPE, LDPE,
HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Application - Packaging, Agriculture,
Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Plastic Films by
Application - Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Material - LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene,
PET and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Plastic Films by Material -
LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LLDPE, LDPE,
HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Application - Packaging, Agriculture,
Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Plastic Films by
Application - Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Plastic Films by Material - LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE,
Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plastic Films by
Material - LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LLDPE,
LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Plastic Films by Application - Packaging,
Agriculture, Construction and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Plastic Films by
Application - Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Plastic Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Plastic Films by Material - LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE,
Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plastic Films by
Material - LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LLDPE,
LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene, PET and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Plastic Films by Application - Packaging, Agriculture,
Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plastic Films by
Application - Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Agriculture, Construction and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Plastic Films by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Plastic Films by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Films
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Plastic Films Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 118: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic Films by Material - LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Polypropylene,
PET and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01591557/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________