Reputation Ramps Up Security Compliance with New Industry Certifications

SAN RAMON Calif., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today announced it has completed its ISO 27001 certification.



Reputation prioritizes the transparency of the data it collects to fuel relevant experiences and is committed to safeguarding personal information as part of its company mission. These certifications look to enhance Reputation’s rigorous compliance program, which is constantly updated based on changing circumstances and issues within the marketplace.

“Reputation prides itself on maintaining the highest standards in data privacy and we’re proud to continue this approach with our most recent certification,” said Jason Grier, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer at Reputation. “We recognize that compliance in ISO 27001 and SOC 2 will enable businesses to empower marketers and CX teams with better quality data and benefit customers through all experiences. We’re delighted to bring this level of security to our customers.”

ISO 27001 is the newest addition to the non-regulatory ecosystem of guidance and standards that measure the capability of Reputation's Information Security Management System (ISMS) against the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 international standard, evaluating regulatory compliance, security risk program, policies, the ability for continual improvement, and security controls.

SOC 2 is a voluntary compliance standard for service organizations, developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), which specifies the security controls related to the safeguarding of customer and organization data. These controls are then audited by an accredited independent AICPA information security firm tasked to provide a report on the sustained annual validation of these controls.

Compliance is critical for so many reasons, which is why Reputation puts such an important emphasis on the security of its organization and many enterprise customers’ data. According to Ponemon’s 2021 Cost of a Data Breach report , compliance is a major factor when it comes to the cost of data breaches; organizations with many compliance failures found that their data breaches cost an average of $2.30 million more than organizations who were in compliance with regulations. The average cost of a data breach with high levels of compliance failures was $5.65 million in 2020.

To read more about Reputation’s commitment to security and to understand the organizational and technical measures Reputation undertakes to protect customer data, please visit the website: https://reputation.com/security-posture/

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation’s interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

