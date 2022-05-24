GoGo squeeZ Launches “SqueeZ Out Their Best” Debut Campaign from Agency Partner 305 Worldwide

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGo squeeZ, the leading nutritious squeezable fruit snack, is partnering with 305 Worldwide, a culture-first agency from Horizon Media, in its mission to nurture and support kids. That challenge is all-the-harder as the nation shows signs of emerging from an unprecedented global pandemic and pressures are mounting to find a new normal. To help parents nurture their kids, GoGo squeeZ and 305 Worldwide are launching “SqueeZ Out Their Best.” The debut campaign from 305 Worldwide focuses on the importance of nutrition, physical play, and mental health. The multichannel campaign will span CTV, OLV, Audio, Social, and grassroots efforts.



Today, “nurture” means more than ever before— mentoring, engagement, dedication, and parenting in a post-Covid world. The brand engagement campaign brings new meaning to “SqueeZ Out Their Best,” with stronger relevance to today’s challenges. Aiming to build a deep emotional connection, 305 Worldwide captures stories of moments of family time showing parents nurturing their child’s physical and mental health, as well as their nutritional well-being.

“We know that what it means to be a kid embodies so much more than demographics, and 305 Worldwide’s culture-first approach means more than multicultural. The agency is defining our cultural narrative and leading our mass market messaging,” said Mark Anthony Edmonson, Chief Marketing Officer, GoGo squeeZ, Materne North America, a MOM Group company. “Our new ‘Squeez Out Their Best’ campaign is the entry point for speaking to the whole child -- and there is a whole lot more we have in the works.”

“Our starting point for the campaign was helping parents give their children a better life – and there is nothing more fundamentally human – nothing that cuts across national, cultural, or racial distinctions – than taking care of your children,” said Roberto Alcazar, EVP, Managing Partner, 305 Worldwide. “We drew on this visceral instinct – creating original spots with families facing challenging circumstances – all with kids overcoming obstacles – all from different walks of life – to transform mass market communication to culture-first communication.”

“Squeez Out Their Best” features four extraordinary kids who overcame obstacles thanks to the support and nourishment of their families: Angelica “Cookie” Serratos, an 11-year-old girl who is undefeated in the typically male-dominated sport of wrestling; Hannah Longmire, a double-amputee runner and Two Time National Record Holder; Selah Schneiters, the first 9-year-old person to climb El Capitan; and Chase Carrera, obsessed with becoming a professional soccer player with 49K+ Instagram followers following his journey.

About GoGo squeeZ

GoGo squeeZ's® mission is to make it easier for kids and families to be happier and healthier. Since 1998, the brand has been the leading squeezable pouch made from 100% fruit and vegetables. GoGo squeeZ® makes on-the-go snacking nutritious and delicious with more than 30 flavors of squeezable Applesauce, Fruit & VeggieZ, YogurtZ, AlmondBlend PuddingZ and SmoothieZ. Each pouch is crafted with the highest quality ingredients from nature. For more information visit www.gogosqueez.com.

About 305 Worldwide

305 Worldwide is a culture-first creative agency whose mission is to help brands ​harness the power and influence ​of today’s diverse consumers. The agency was launched by Horizon Media and Armando Christian Pérez (Pitbull), the GRAMMY© Award-winning artist, entrepreneur, motivational speaker and education advocate. 305 Worldwide has a growing roster of iconic brands from Materne North America, Constellation Brands, Sleep Number Corporation and more. The agency is headquartered in New York, with presence in Miami. For more information, visit www.305worldwide.com

Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2021, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Edmonton, Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,500 people and has media investments of more than $9.5 billion. Horizon Media’s fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several “Best Workplaces” awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

