Magnite Signs With NewsGuard to Enhance Commitment to Brand Safety and Inventory Quality

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell side advertising platform, announced today that it has signed with NewsGuard, an organization that rates news sources for credibility and transparency, as part of its ongoing commitment to brand safety and inventory quality. NewsGuard will enable Magnite to better assess the credibility of news-oriented inventory and help prevent the monetization of misinformation and disinformation on Magnite’s platforms.



“Brands and agencies want to know that their investment in programmatic advertising isn’t supporting the propagation of disinformation and misinformation on the Internet,” said Timothy Jasionowski, Senior Vice President, Brand Safety at Magnite. “NewsGuard will help ensure our global exchanges offer news and information sites that meet Magnite’s standards for transparency and journalistic integrity.”

NewsGuard works with advertisers, agencies, and ad tech companies to help protect brands from ad placements on sites spreading false narratives and instead direct their ads to trustworthy news sites. Magnite will have access to NewsGuard’s detailed trust ratings for thousands of news and information sources developed by a team of trained journalists using a specific set of criteria that assesses the credibility and transparency practices of each site.

“Advertising responsibly on news by investing in high quality journalism and avoiding unreliable news isn’t just good for the world—it’s also good business,” said Matt Skibinski, General Manager at NewsGuard. “We’re thrilled that Magnite has taken this proactive step toward ensuring news publishers on its platform are credible and transparent—and that its clients can support quality journalism through high quality, premium inventory.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About NewsGuard

Launched in March 2018 by media entrepreneur and award-winning journalist Steven Brill and former Wall Street Journal publisher Gordon Crovitz, NewsGuard provides credibility ratings and detailed “Nutrition Labels” for thousands of news and information sources. NewsGuard rates all the news and information sources that account for 95% of online engagement across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, and Italy.

NewsGuard’s ratings are conducted by trained journalists using nine apolitical criteria of journalistic practice, including whether a news source repeatedly publishes false content, whether it regularly corrects or clarifies errors, and whether it avoids deceptive headlines. Based on the criteria, each source receives an overall trust rating, a trust score of 0-100, a score on each of the nine criteria, and a detailed “Nutrition Label” explaining the rating and providing examples of the site’s editorial practices. Advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising tech companies license NewsGuard’s ratings to direct their programmatic advertising toward legitimate journalism and avoid misinformation. For more information, including to download the browser extension and review the ratings process, visit newsguardtech.com.

