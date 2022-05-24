Stratford Mutual Telephone Taps DZS to Expand Services in Rural Iowa with XGS-PON

DALLAS, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access networking infrastructure, service assurance and consumer experience software solutions, today announced it will be supporting a network expansion initiative at Stratford Mutual Telephone to bring world-class broadband to a formerly unserved area, Hamilton and Story Counties in rural Iowa. The Iowa-based telecommunications service provider is leveraging XGS-PON technology from DZS to overbuild unserved communities in its service area providing much-needed connectivity to up to 1,400 new subscribers across the two counties, enabling them to benefit from game-changing applications such as HD videoconferencing, telehealth, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), immersive gaming, 8k video streaming and more. The project, awarded via an RFP managed by consulting engineering firm Vantage Point and supported by distribution partner Goldfield Telecom, will leverage leading-edge solutions from the DZS Velocity Broadband Connectivity portfolio and ONTs and WiFi mesh solutions from the DZS Helix Connected Home & Business portfolios.



“Fast and reliable broadband connectivity is a critical necessity that people rely on to conduct their daily lives,” said Steve Frey, General Manager at Stratford Mutual Telephone. “This network expansion is part of our ongoing efforts, supported by state broadband grant programs, to bridge the digital divide in rural Iowa. DZS, Vantage Point and Goldfield Telecom have been long-time, valued partners of ours, dating back to 2005 when we were one of the first companies to deploy fiber and PON technology in the state. We are thrilled to build on our joint success by enhancing our network with industry-leading technology that will enable us to provide our subscribers, both existing and new, with unparalleled services.”

As part of the deployment, Stratford Mutual Telephone will integrate leading-edge XGS-PON technologies from DZS, including the company’s breakthrough DZS Velocity combo cards, featuring the powerful Any-PON-Any-Port (APA) technology. This will provide the Stratford team the flexibility to deploy the optimal technology for every deployment scenario, choosing from GPON, XGS-PON, or 10 gigabit point-to-point technologies to meet the physical and service demands of the community. Stratford is also integrating DZS Helix WiFi mesh gateway solutions, providing whole home solutions for customers.

“Stratford Telephone has an outstanding reputation as a service provider ready to do whatever is necessary to support its customers,” said Andrew Finkelstein, Senior Vice President, North America Sales at DZS. “By securing funding from government programs to improve and expand critical broadband infrastructure and prioritizing flexibility and ease-of-use in their network, Stratford is setting an example for other service providers looking to improve the quality of life in their communities through life-changing and hyper-fast broadband access. In addition to delivering immediate benefits to underserved communities, they are expanding their audience and advancing their services well into the future. We have enjoyed meaningful partnerships with Stratford, Vantage Point and Goldfield for nearly two decades and look forward to supporting their network expansion.”

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in access networking infrastructure, service assurance and consumer experience software solutions.

