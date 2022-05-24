Canada’s leading organization driving positive change for women achieves a remarkable milestone

English French

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Prosperity Project reflects on the accomplishments the organization has achieved, since its inception during the early days of the Pandemic in May 2020.

“During an extraordinary time, it is remarkable how much positive change for women our dedicated and committed volunteer leaders have championed” said Pamela Jeffery, Founder of The Prosperity Project. “And we are just getting started.”

Conceived as an urgent initiative to address the envisioned impact on women as the Pandemic brought the world and the economy to a standstill, The Prosperity Project has quickly evolved into a full-fledged registered charity, well poised to be the leading advocate for the progress of Canadian women.

As outlined in its recently released 2022 Impact Report, the organization has actioned several major initiatives in just a 24 -month timeframe. Among these are:

Setting a new standard for collecting and reporting on Gender Diversity and Leadership in Canada. The Annual Report Card is the only Canadian scorecard which tracks the progress of women who self-identify as white, WOC, Indigenous, Black, living with disabilities and/or LGBTQ2S+ at the board, executive officer, senior management and pipeline levels in Canada’s largest organizations.

Conducting four rounds of research through a pan- Canadian Households’ Perspective survey, providing a lens into personal and professional challenges facing women at home and in the workplace, while achieving gainful and rewarding employment.

Developing and expanding a Matching program that supports registered charities to deliver critical services to women and girls, matching them with professionals as volunteers through more than 300 online volunteer engagements, valued at $2.9 million in 2021.

Launching and growing a national Rosie the Riveter-inspired Campaign, portal and mentoring program to encourage women to stay in /re-join the workforce, consider a career change and advance their careers in STEM, skilled trades and leadership roles.

Taking a leadership stance on the criticality of the Federal and Provincial Government commitments to invest in a much-needed sustainable National Child Care program to support Canadian women’s full participation in the labour force.

Defining a rallying cry across a diverse representation of Canadian women business leaders who alongside other volunteers, contributed more than 17,000 hours.

“To collaborate for an economically inclusive Canada makes my volunteer commitment to The Prosperity Project a natural decision. I can both see and feel the difference this organization is making firsthand and how that is happening in short-order.” said Kerlande Mibel, The Prosperity Project Québec Regional Chair and President and Founder of International Black Economic Forum.

The Prosperity Project’s success to date is also a direct result of the organizations who have generously supported, through a financial commitment, as well as many engaging their employees in the Matching and Rosie Initiatives. Our appreciation to these Founding Partners & Sponsors: AGF Investments Inc., Accenture, BGIS, BMO Financial Group, CIBC, CPP Investments, Canadian Medical Association, Capital Power, Crowe Soberman, Deloitte, Enterprise Canada, Franco-Nevada, The Globe and Mail, KPMG in Canada, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, NEO Exchange, Ontario Power Generation, Pollara Strategic Insights, RBC, Respect Group, TELUS and WCM.

The Prosperity Project enters its third-year under new leadership, with the appointment of Andrea Spender, CEO, who brings over 20 years of cross-sector leadership experience to the organization and a passion about equity, diversity and inclusion and women’s advancement and leadership.

About The Prosperity Project

Launched in May 2020, The Prosperity Project is a volunteer-driven, registered charity conceived by a diverse group of 62 female leaders from across the country – women who have historically made a difference and are committed to continuing to promote positive change as active participants in The Prosperity Project. The Prosperity Project is taking action to explicitly link women and prosperity, underscoring the economic importance of gender equality. The organization was founded and has been led by Pamela Jeffery, Founder of the Women’s Executive Network and Canadian Board Diversity Council.

For more information, to volunteer and to donate, visit The Prosperity Project at canadianprosperityproject.ca.

