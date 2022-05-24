Sono-Tek Announces Record Sales and Backlog for Fiscal Year 2022, Another Record Year for Sales Expected for Fiscal Year 2023, and Provides First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Sales Guidance

| Source: Sono-Tek Corporation Sono-Tek Corporation

-Backlog Increased 38% Year-over-Year –

-Conference Call Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:00am EST –

MILTON, NY, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, ended February 28, 2022 (“fiscal 2022”).

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

  • Backlog at fiscal yearend on February 28, 2022 was $5.3 million, a 38% increase compared to backlog on February 28, 2021, primarily due to the Company’s ongoing strategy for product expansion into larger system sales with further customization, automation, and higher average selling prices.
  • Net sales reached a record $17.1 million, a 16% increase, compared to $14.8 million in fiscal 2021.  These strong results were driven by the continuing success of Sono-Tek’s ongoing strategic growth initiatives.
  • Gross profit increased 23% to $8.6 million for fiscal year 2022 compared with $7.0 million for fiscal year 2021.  The gross profit margin increased by 310 basis points, reaching 50.3% compared to 47.2% for fiscal 2021.  The increase was driven by the strength in sales, increased efficiencies, and a favorable product mix.
  • Operating income increased 41.0% to $1.9 million compared to $1.3 million in fiscal 2021. Net income was $2.5 million compared to $1.1 million in fiscal 2021, an increase of $1.4 million or 127%.  
  • Cash and equivalents increased $2.1 million to $10.8 million, the highest level ever, and the Company has no debt. 
  • Fiscal 2023 sales are projected to reach record levels once again. The first quarter of fiscal 2023 is on track to generate double digit year-over-year growth, assuming we encounter no logistical shipping issues.

Dr. Christopher L. Coccio, Chairman and CEO of Sono-Tek, commented, “Sono-Tek had a great year coming out of the pandemic with net sales reaching a record high of $17.1 million. In addition to our traditional markets, we’re currently focused on three main areas of strong global growth: Microelectronics and semiconductors, Clean Energy including fuel cells and carbon capture, and Medical devices. All three of these areas are experiencing strong demand from long term societal needs, and they all benefit from Sono-Tek’s unique thin film coating technology and systems. Over the past several years, the Company has expanded its offerings to handle ever more complex customer requirements and larger systems, benefitting both customers and the Company’s growth, as demonstrated by revenue increases in these markets for the year ranging from 19% - 72%. 

“There was also dramatic growth in sales of Multi-Axis coating systems which utilize both 3-Axis and 6-Axis digitally controlled coating motions based on customer application requirements These systems are important in all of our current major markets, with the production of Clean Energy membranes as a prime example. Geographically, the U.S. and Canada, APAC (Asia Pacific), and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) all experienced growth from 6% to 27% in fiscal 2022, with only Latin America showing a 10% decline in sales.”

“Throughout the year, our flexibility to quickly change focus geographically and by market segment, combined with our expanding system and project capabilities, allowed us to capture new and larger orders. As the world continues to recover from the pandemic, we plan to continue making aggressive investments in R&D and the front end of our operations to facilitate future growth. For fiscal 2023, all indications point to continued strong demand for our products and we again project our highest sales year,” concluded Dr. Coccio.

Fiscal 2022 Review (Results compared with fiscal 2021)

($ in thousands)    
   Change
 FY 2022FY 2021$%
Net Sales $         17,133 $         14,833 $           2,30015.51%
Gross Profit $           8,613 $           6,997 $           1,61623.10%
   Gross Margin50.30%47.20%  
     
     
Operating Income $           1,889 $           1,340 $               54940.97%
  Operating Margin11.03%9.00%  
     
Net Income $           2,543 $           1,121 $           1,422126.85%
  Net Margin14.8%7.60%  

 

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Review (Results compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021)          

($ in thousands)    
   Change
 FY 2022FY 2021$%
Net Sales $           4,999 $           4,097 $               90222.02%
Gross Profit $           2,556 $           1,885 $               67135.60%
   Gross Margin51.13%46.00%  
     
     
Operating Income $               607 $               508 $                  9919.49%
  Operating Margin12.14%12.00%  
     
Net Income $               556 $               455 $               10122.20%
  Net Margin11.12%11.10%  

 

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Overview

Net sales in fiscal year 2022 increased 16% to $17.1 million compared with $14.8 million in fiscal year 2021.

By product, Multi-Axis coating systems sales increased 77% to $9.9 million compared to fiscal year 2021 primarily due to a significant shipment of a six-axis robot machine that was sold to the Semiconductor industry for over $1.7 million as well as strong sales of machines used in the clean energy sector and medical diagnostic markets, both of which use highly sophisticated multi-axis platforms.  OEM sales were $2.4 million, an increase of 51% year-over-year, the result of several new OEM relationships gaining momentum as they incorporated Sono-Tek OEM packages into their new product designs. Integrated coating systems declined 72%, mainly due to the sale of a large textile machine in fiscal year 2021, which did not repeat in fiscal year 2022.

By market, the Alternative Energy market grew to $3.7 million in sales, a 72% increase, from strong investments from governments and private industries focused on the clean energy sector. These clean energy customers use Sono-Tek machinery to create catalyst coated membranes used in fuel cells, carbon capture, and hydrogen generation applications.  The medical market grew to $4.3 million, an increase of 29%, primarily driven by strong sales to customers in China for customized medical device solutions and a significant new North America based customer in the dental device industry.  The electronics market grew by 19% to $7.1 million, which was driven by the significant sale of a six-axis robot into the semiconductor market.  The industrial market saw a 53% dip due to a large shipment in the textile market in fiscal year 2021, that did not repeat in the current period.

In fiscal 2022, approximately 68% of sales originated outside of the United States and Canada compared with 65% in fiscal year 2021. The increased international sales are a result of many overseas customers bringing manufacturing operations back online, with fewer Covid restrictions.  South Korea contributed significantly to increased APAC sales, led by solid growth for Sono-Tek machines used in the clean energy sector.   

Backlog at February 28, 2022 was $5.3 million compared to the backlog at February 28, 2021 of $3.8 million, an increase of 38%. This growth is attributed to the Company’s successful strategies for product line and system sales expansion with further customization and automation, which delivers increased value to our customers, and higher average selling prices to Sono-Tek.

Gross profit increased 23% to $8.6 million for fiscal year 2022 compared with $7.0 million for fiscal year 2021.  The gross profit margin increased by 310 basis points, reaching 50.3% compared to 47.2% for fiscal 2021.  The improvement is due to increased sales, a favorable sales mix and lower than expected warranty and installation costs.

Operating income increased 41% to $1.9 million compared with $1.3 million for the prior fiscal year primarily due to growth in revenue and gross profit.  The operating margin for fiscal 2022 increased to 11% compared with 9% in the prior fiscal year. Net income was $2.5 million compared to $1.1 million in fiscal 2021, an increase of $1.4 million or 127%.  The increase reflects an increase in operating income combined with the PPP Loan forgiveness offset by an increase in income taxes.

On a per share basis, earnings were $0.16 compared with $0.07 for the prior year period. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding totaled 15,623,485 compared to 15,672,253 for the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Overview

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments at February 28, 2022 were $10.7 million, an increase of $2.1 million from February 28, 2021, the end of fiscal year 2021.  The increase was primarily the result of growth in fiscal 2022’s profitability and net income. At February 28, 2022, the Company had no debt on its balance sheet.

Capital expenditures in fiscal year 2022 totaled $0.4 million, which were directed to ongoing upgrades of the Company’s manufacturing and development lab facilities.  

Conference Call Information

Sono-Tek will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 yearend financial results today, Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 at 10:00am EST.

To participate, please call 1 (877) 270-2148 at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the Sono-Tek call. 

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website at Events & Presentations | Sono-Tek or at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=EbTftCrs.

A replay of the call will be available at 1 (877) 344-7529, access code 6693914, through May 31, 2022. 

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company’s solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes.  For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Sono-Tek Corporation that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These “forward-looking statements’ are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and our operating plans.  They are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could turn out to be significantly different from our expectations and could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions, including inflationary pressures; political, regulatory, tax, competitive and technological developments affecting our operations or the demand for our products; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic; the extent and duration of the pandemic’s adverse effect on economic and social activity, consumer confidence, discretionary spending and preferences, labor and healthcare costs, and unemployment rates, any of which may reduce demand for some of our products and impair the ability of those with whom we do business to satisfy their obligations to us; our ability to sell and provide our services and products, including as a result of continued pandemic related travel restrictions, mandatory business closures, and stay-at home or similar orders; any temporary reduction in our workforce, closures of our offices and facilities and our ability to adequately staff and maintain our operations resulting from the pandemic; the ability of our customers and suppliers to continue their operations as result of the pandemic, which could result in terminations of contracts, losses of revenue; the continued strength of sales in the Microelectronics, Medical and Alternative Energy markets following COVID-19 related slowdowns; and further adverse effects to our supply chain; the imposition of tariffs; the continued strong sales of the multi-axis coatings systems; timely development and market acceptance of new products and continued customer validation of our coating technologies; adequacy of financing; capacity additions, the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; maintenance of increased order backlog, including effects of any COVID-19 related cancellations; consummation of order proposals; completion of large orders on schedule and on budget; continued sales growth in the medical and alternative energy markets; successful transition from primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more complex business providing complete machine solutions and higher value subsystems; and realization of quarterly and annual revenues within the forecasted range of sales guidance. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For more information, contact:

Sono-Tek Corp. 
Stephen J. Bagley
Chief Financial Officer
Ph: (845) 795-2020
info@sono-tek.com

Investor Relations:
Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory
Ph: (646) 863-6341
sprince@pcgadvisory.com
http://www.sono-tek.com


-Tables Follow –

SONO-TEK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
        
    February 28,  February 28,
    2022  2021
  ASSETS     
Current Assets:     
 Cash and cash equivalents$4,840,558 $4,084,078
 Marketable securities 5,867,990  4,563,470
 Accounts receivable (less allowance of $56,123 and $56,123, respectively)1,092,505  1,757,802
 Inventories, net 2,373,242  2,611,106
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 323,304  151,316
  Total current assets 14,497,599  13,167,772
        
Land  250,000  250,000
Buildings, net 1,621,878  1,575,135
Equipment, furnishings and leasehold improvements, net 939,306  1,075,190
Intangible assets, net 76,015  95,456
Deferred tax asset 240,736  259,838
        
TOTAL ASSETS$17,625,534 $16,423,391
        
  LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
        
Current Liabilities:     
 Accounts payable$684,511 $1,294,483
 Accrued expenses 1,804,028  1,750,916
 Customer deposits 1,167,968  1,166,541
 Income taxes payable 58,874  53,567
  Total current liabilities 3,715,381  4,265,507
        
Deferred tax liability 168,840  205,562
Long term debt, less current maturities                  —  1,001,640
        
 Total Liabilities 3,884,221  5,472,709
        
Stockholders’ Equity     
        
 Common stock, $.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 15,729,175 and    
 15,452,656 issued and outstanding, respectively 157,292  154,527
 Additional paid-in capital 9,310,287  9,064,994
 Accumulated earnings 4,273,734  1,731,161
        
Total stockholders’ equity 13,741,313  10,950,682
        
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY$17,625,534 $16,423,391
        
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

 

SONO-TEK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
        
   Fiscal Year Ended
   28-Feb-22 28-Feb-21
      
Net Sales  $17,132,710 $    14,832,877
Cost of Goods Sold          8,520,156         7,835,837
  Gross Profit 8,612,554  6,997,040
        
Operating Expenses     
 Research and product development        1,729,509         1,644,598
 Marketing and selling        3,367,403         2,789,880
 General and administrative        1,626,306         1,222,101
  Total Operating Expenses        6,723,218         5,656,579
        
Operating Income 1,889,336  1,340,461
        
Other Income (Expense):     
Interest Expense  —             (39,843)
Interest and Dividend Income               9,496              22,558
Other Income   —               24,691
Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness        1,005,372   — 
Income before Income Taxes        2,904,204         1,347,867
        
Income Tax Expense           361,631            227,225
        
Net Income $       2,542,573  $        1,120,642
        
Basic Earnings Per Share$                 0.16  $                  0.07
        
Diluted Earnings Per Share$                 0.16  $                  0.07
        
Weighted Average Shares – Basic     15,586,404      15,428,411
        
Weighted Average Shares – Diluted     15,623,485      15,672,253

 

SONO-TEK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
        
   Fiscal Year Ended
    February 28,  February 28,
    2022  2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:     
 Net Income$               2,542,573 $     1,120,642
 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
  Depreciation and amortization                   435,525          463,076
  Stock based compensation expense                   179,283            47,633
  Inventory reserve                     43,381            91,000
  Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness              (1,005,372)                     -  
  Deferred tax expense                   (17,620)        (129,723)
  (Increase) Decrease in:     
 Accounts receivable                   665,297        (828,100)
 Inventories                   194,483        (305,790)
 Prepaid expenses and other assets                 (171,988)               2,382
  (Decrease) Increase in:     
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses                 (553,129)          763,269
  Customer deposits                        1,427        (482,149)
 Income taxes payable                        5,307          (17,054)
  Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities                2,319,167          725,186
        
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:     
 Purchase of equipment, furnishings and leasehold improvements                 (326,942)        (344,353)
 Patent costs paid                              -              (6,000)
 Capital expenditure grant proceeds                              -            100,000
 Sale (purchase) of marketable securities, net              (1,304,520)        (344,230)
 Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities              (1,631,462)        (594,583)
        
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:     
 Proceeds from exercise of stock options                     68,775                     -  
 Proceeds from note payable - bank                              -         1,001,640
 Repayment of long-term debt                              -          (707,716)
 Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities                     68,775          293,924
        
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS                   756,480          424,527
        
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:     
 Beginning of year                4,084,078       3,659,551
 End of year                4,840,558       4,084,078
        
Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure:     
 Interest Paid$                             -   $          39,843
 Income Taxes Paid$                  373,928 $        374,004

 

SONO-TEK CORPORATION
PRODUCT, MARKET, AND GEOGRAPHIC SALES

Product Sales

  Twelve Months Ended    
  February 28,  % of  February 28,  % of  Change 
  2022  Total  2021  total  $  % 
Fluxing Systems $691,000   4%  $798,000   5%  $(107,000)  (13%)
Integrated Coating Systems  1,182,000   7%   4,219,000   28%   (3,037,000)  (72%)
Multi-Axis Coating Systems  9,912,000   58%   5,614,000   38%   4,298,000   77% 
OEM Systems  2,381,000   14%   1,582,000   11%   799,000   51% 
Other  2,967,000   17%   2,620,000   18%   347,000   13% 
TOTAL $17,133,000      $14,833,000      $2,300,000   16% 

Market Sales

  Twelve Months Ended    
  February 28,  % of  February 28,  % of  Change 
  2022  Total  2021  total  $  % 
Electronics/Microelectronics $7,134,000   42%  $5,997,000   40%  $1,137,000   19% 
Medical  4,338,000   25%   3,369,000   23%   969,000   29% 
Alternative Energy  3,688,000   22%   2,144,000   15%   1,544,000   72% 
Emerging R&D and Other  918,000   5%   1,055,000   7%   (137,000)   (13%)
Industrial  1,055,000   6%   2,268,000   15%   (1,213,000)   (53%) 
TOTAL $17,133,000      $14,833,000      $2,300,000   16% 

 

Geographic Sales

 		 Twelve Months Ended    
  February 28,  February 28,  Change 
  2022  2021  $  % 
U.S. & Canada $5,480,000  $5,155,000  $325,000   6% 
Asia Pacific (APAC)  5,301,000   4,171,000   1,130,000   27% 
Europe, Middle East, Asia (EMEA)  5,255,000   4,287,000   968,000   23% 
Latin America  1,097,000   1,220,000   (123,000)  (10%)
TOTAL $17,133,000  $14,833,000  $2,300,000   16% 

 


Tags

earnings technology