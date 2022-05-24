Splash Beverage Group Broadens Reach through Agreement with Maryland’s Buck Distributing

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Buck Distributing in Maryland to distribute all Splash Beverage Group products through 5 Central Maryland Counties.

Buck Distribution is a malt beverage and related products distributor headquartered in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Buck distributes products in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties and has limited distribution rights to five Eastern Shore Counties. Buck Distribution generates volume of 3 million cases per year through more than 200 brands with a fleet of 23 trucks and 110 sales representatives.

“This agreement continues our streak of landing significant distribution agreements with major regional players,” said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO. Buck Distribution has been a 3-time winner of the prestigious Miller Masters award and a 4 time winner of the MillerCoors Presidents award. They’ve been distributing for Miller Beer since 1952 and for Molson Coors since 1972. All four of our main beverages, TapouT, Copa di Vino, SALT Tequila and Pulpoloco Sangria will now be available through the Buck system, which has a long history of high-quality, value-added service and we’re delighted to be working with them.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

