NowVertical Group Announces Webinar to Address TSA Regulatory Compliance Requirements for Mid-Stream Oil and Gas Companies

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (“NOW” or the “Company”), a big data, analytics and vertical intelligence (“VI”) software and services company, today announces an upcoming webinar and panel to help guide and inform mid-stream oil and gas companies facing increased regulatory requirements.



NOW is hosting an open webinar at 1:00 pm ET on Wednesday, May 25, to unpack the newest requirements and guide security and operations leaders in the energy and infrastructure industries. Mike Gross, NOW Solutions’ VP of State and Local Education, will be joined by a panel of industry experts as they review and discuss the cybersecurity directive and what it means for the industry.

“The regulatory landscape is constantly shifting and growing,” said Daren Trousdell, CEO of NOW. “We’re proud of our industry experts on the NOW Solutions team; they have the background and knowledge necessary to help customers stay ahead of the curve and avoid issues both now and in the future – no matter how these requirements continue to grow or expand down the line.”

Navigating the First-Ever Mandatory Cybersecurity Directive for Oil and Gas Pipelines

Wednesday, May 25

1:00pm ET

Mike Gross, Vice President of State and Local Education, NowVertical Group

Craig Meis, Oil & Gas Industry Expert, former Vice President at Tallgrass Energy

Ben Stanford, Ph.D., Associate VP, Hazen and Sawyer

Joe Blazon, Twin Eagle Solutions

Webinar Registration

Register here: https://bit.ly/NOW_TSA_Compliance_Webinar

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available on the company’s website and YouTube channels later in the week.

Security Directive for Critical Pipeline Owners and Operators

First announced in 2021, the Security Directive was established in response to cyber-attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, which caused temporary gasoline shortages across much of the East Coast. This new initiative requires critical pipeline owners and operators to audit, identify, and establish updated security protocols for their most at-risk pipeline functions and help mitigate the risk of future cyber or physical attacks. The first step involves owners and operators identifying critical infrastructure as part of their operations by the end of May. These companies will then be required to complete their vulnerability assessments over the next two years, after which they can move to implement the necessary security protocol and processes.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NOW is a big data, analytics and VI software and services company that is growing organically and through acquisition. NOW's VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high-value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

