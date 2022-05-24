electroCore, Inc. Announces gammaCore™ Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulator Available Through National Spine and Pain Centers

ROCKAWAY, N.J., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that the gammaCore Sapphire™ non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (nVNS) will be available for purchase through many of the more than 130 National Spine and Pain Centers (NSPC) affiliated locations across the United States for patients suffering from pain associated with different forms of primary headache.



“National Spine and Pain Center’s mission is to end needless human pain and suffering by facilitating minimally invasive and non invasive approaches to pain management,” says clinical President Mark Coleman of National Spine and Pain Centers. “nVNS therapy fits into the goal of providing better outcomes by offering innovative, state of the art, non opioid strategies to improve function and alleviate acute and chronic pain.”

“We are excited to be working with National Spine and Pain Centers as we expand patient access to our therapy,” commented Mitch DeShon, electroCore’s Vice President of US Sales. “NSPC is one of the Company’s first corporate accounts and serves as an example of how national healthcare organizations and electroCore could work together to expand adoption of gammaCore nVNS for sufferers of primary headache, and reinforces the Company’s strategy of providing patients with greater access to our nVNS therapy through healthcare providers or directly via our online stores.”

About National Spine and Pain Centers

For more than 30 years, NSPC affiliated physicians have been pioneers in the relief of chronic and acute pain through minimally invasive procedures and leading-edge clinical research. Today, with more than 130 locations and 1,250 affiliated medical professionals facilitating one million patient visits a year, NSPC continues to be the healthcare brand more people trust for access to pain relief providers than any other. NSPC’s stated mission is to end needless human pain and suffering by facilitating world-class care.

For more information, visit www.NationalSpine.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine, the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache, the acute and preventive treatment of migraines in adolescents, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adults.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About gammaCore™

gammaCore™ (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore is self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient’s neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve’s afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.

gammaCore (nVNS) is FDA cleared in the United States for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, and the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescent (ages 12 and older) and adult patients, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adult patients. gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache (Migraine, Cluster Headache, Trigeminal Autonomic Cephalalgias and Hemicrania Continua) and Medication Overuse Headache in adults.

gammaCore is contraindicated for patients if they:

Have an active implantable medical device, such as a pacemaker, hearing aid implant, or any implanted electronic device

Have a metallic device, such as a stent, bone plate, or bone screw, implanted at or near the neck

Are using another device at the same time (e.g., TENS Unit, muscle stimulator) or any portable electronic device (e.g., mobile phone)



Safety and efficacy of gammaCore have not been evaluated in the following patients:

Adolescent patients with congenital cardiac issues

Patients diagnosed with narrowing of the arteries (carotid atherosclerosis)

Patients who have had surgery to cut the vagus nerve in the neck (cervical vagotomy)

Pediatric patients (less than 12 years)

Pregnant women

Patients with clinically significant hypertension, hypotension, bradycardia, or tachycardia

For more information, please visit gammaCore.com

