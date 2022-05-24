Things are Brewing at Brewbilt - Short Term Forecast of 700 Commercial Accounts and $20M

GRASS VALLEY, CA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL) announced their two-pronged sales strategy to reach a minimum of $20 million in annual sales by 2027.



CEO Jef Lewis stated, "Regional distribution paired with direct-to-consumer online sales will drive the Company’s initial growth. Brian Williams, our Head of Sales, is now in the brewery strategizing and honing the details of debuting our first craft beers in the marketplace. We’ll work ‘on-premise’ to sell ‘off-premise,’ a systematic and organic approach that has proven successful with previous new brand launches.”

The Company forecasts 500 independent retailers depleting 6,500 case equivalents for year one retail distribution. In 2023, expectations double depletions to 13,000 cases, increasing the account base by 40% to 700 active accounts.

Jef Lewis further stated, “Our strategic partner BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCPINK: BBRW) is driving new business our way, as BrewBilt Brewing is driving new business their way. The cross-pollination and synergy is a successful tool. BrewBilt Brewing craft beers and BrewBilt Manufacturing craft brewing equipment will be recognized globally as the highest quality products.”

The Company has completed Phase I of building the first commercial brewery with a Type 23 License allowing for a maximum annual production of 60,000 BBL. The Company is in negotiations for its new Tap House that will support branding for its craft beers, such as its Party Eyes Kolsch, an easy drinking 4.8% ABV German-style brew with a complex yet delicate and refreshing finish. Second off the canning line is Jester’s Privilege IPA, a light bodied 6.7% West-Coast IPA with lush berry and melon aroma. Brain Bypass Helles, a traditional German-style lager, and Wizard Boots Hazy Pale Ale will round out the initial lineup. All of BrewBilt’s craft beers are made with 100% locally grown craft malt supplied by Admiral Maltings. This superior quality malt results in more flavorful and complex beers and is a crucial differentiator for BrewBilt products.

PHASE II CONCEPT LINK: https://www.brewbiltbrewing.com/phase-ii-site-plan

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own BrewBilt branded beers, as well as providing private label and contracting brewing services. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans that will use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

