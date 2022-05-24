BrewBilt Manufacturing Hires Head of Sales as Revenue Share Expands

GRASS VALLEY, CA, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRWD) announced that they have hired an experienced Head of Sales to oversee the increase in quotes and customer demand.

Current statistics indicate that North America caters to a large share of the craft beer market. The number of craft breweries has risen steadily to keep up with the surging popularity of craft beer in North America. According to the Brewers Association, the number of craft breweries in the United States increased from 8,905 in 2020 to 9,118 in 2021.

CEO Jef Lewis stated, "The company hired Devin Van Sant to strategically work with customers to expedite sales. He is a sales leader with 20 years of B2B experience in industrial and technology markets. He facilitated establishing the US headquarters for a German steel manufacturer and grew the USA division to exceed $20M in annual revenue. Devin earned multiple President’s Club Awards for exceptional sales achievements, including from Canon Inc. and Fortune 500. We plan to utilize his skills to expand our market share and revenue.”

Devin Van Sant will target the current $15M in customer quotes, while leveraging his existing network and resources to increase revenues for the Company. Devin graduated from the University of Wisconsin with his Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) and from San Diego State University where he earned his Business Bachelor of Science.

Jef Lewis further stated, “Our strategic partner BrewBilt Brewing Company (OTCPINK: BRBL) is driving new business our way. The cross-pollination and synergy are a successful tool.”

ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbilt.com)

BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using best-in-class American stainless steel and built by highly skilled local welders.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

