CTERA Announces Strategic Partnership with Wasabi Technologies to Bring Secure Cloud File Services to the Mid-Market

New York, NY, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, the leader in edge-to-cloud file services, today announced a new partnership with Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, to provide integrated file and object data service for mid-sized companies. The new offering combines CTERA’s global file system technology with Wasabi’s scalable and cost-effective object storage, in simple service bundles designed for rapid delivery and support by channel partners.

Companies of all sizes struggle to close IT gaps as they shift from traditional workplace models to new post-pandemic hybrid environments. Cloud object storage introduces unparalleled levels of scale and cost-efficiency relative to traditional NAS systems but requires a layer of file services to serve remote sites in a secure and performant manner.

The CTERA file services platform connects the cloud with on-premises locations and roaming users over a single namespace using edge filers and endpoint agents that provide local caching and end-to-end encryption. In addition, the solution provides centralized management from a multi-tenant portal that allows IT admins and service companies to automate deployments and remotely manage their data with minimal operational overhead.

The new offering packages CTERA file services with Wasabi’s cloud object service in simple, consumption-based bundles that are easy to procure and expand on-demand, with no hidden costs or egress fees, and includes the following main capabilities:

Integrated file and object cloud service – CTERA’s Global File System creates a single global namespace for all files and delivers infinite cloud storage leveraging a cost-effective object storage repository powered by Wasabi.

– CTERA’s Global File System creates a single global namespace for all files and delivers infinite cloud storage leveraging a cost-effective object storage repository powered by Wasabi. Edge Filers for fast local SMB/NFS access - CTERA Edge Filers use smart caching to accelerate file access speeds for remote users, ensure availability even when disconnected from the cloud, and enable users to maintain familiar workflows.

- CTERA Edge Filers use smart caching to accelerate file access speeds for remote users, ensure availability even when disconnected from the cloud, and enable users to maintain familiar workflows. Ransomware protection and disaster recovery – CTERA’s Global File System helps eliminate the risk of data loss by allowing organizations to recover “locked” data within minutes, avoiding downtime, and remaining assured that sensitive information is never exposed to hackers. By combining enterprise-grade antivirus and threat protection and a zero-trust architecture, CTERA delivers the industry’s most effective ransomware mitigation and business continuity solution.

– CTERA’s Global File System helps eliminate the risk of data loss by allowing organizations to recover “locked” data within minutes, avoiding downtime, and remaining assured that sensitive information is never exposed to hackers. By combining enterprise-grade antivirus and threat protection and a zero-trust architecture, CTERA delivers the industry’s most effective ransomware mitigation and business continuity solution. Automated data discovery and migration from legacy NAS – CTERA Migrate is a built-in data migration engine that provides data discovery and automated import of file shares from legacy NAS systems, streamlining enterprise cloud transformation initiatives that otherwise might be hindered by the complexity and cost overhead of data migration from legacy systems.

"One of the greatest challenges facing a design agency is predicting and scaling our storage infrastructure. Images and video files take up lots of space - a single project may require hundreds of them," said James Payne, Technology Director, Glenn Davis Group. "CTERA's global file system paired with Wasabi's object storage delivers on-prem performance to handle the demands of a big project while protecting historical files and stale data in a vast, encrypted cloud container. Add to that mix an elegant web interface for anywhere access to all our information, including endpoint backups, and we have the perfect solution to address the evolving needs of our organization."

"CTERA has been delivering cloud file services for large enterprises for many years," said Oded Nagel, Chief Strategy Officer of CTERA. "We are excited to partner with Wasabi to deliver our technology to the mid-market, enabling CTERA and Wasabi resellers to leverage our extensive multi-tenant portal capabilities to deliver much-needed managed data services to their customers."

"Our partnership with CTERA is a great example of how a leading application vendor can leverage Wasabi to create a better-together offer," said Mark Vella, Vice President, Global Business Development, Wasabi Technologies. "The tightly integrated solution and provisioning experience delivers a user-friendly Cloud File Management and Storage solution for both partners and customers without the complexity or high costs. We are thrilled to be working with CTERA and growing our global presence together."

CTERA and Wasabi will be hosting a joint webinar to describe the partnership and offering on June 7th, 2022, at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST.

About CTERA

CTERA is the leader in edge-to-cloud file services, powering more than 50,000 sites and millions of corporate users. CTERA delivers a cloud-native global file system over public or private object storage, with a rich data services ecosystem that enables enterprises to gain full control of their data environment for optimal edge performance, granular security, data insight, and governance.

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins.



