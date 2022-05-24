Climb Channel Solutions Partners with Trilio to Provide Data Protection and Control Over Cloud-Native Applications

EATONTOWN, N.J., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) and Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection, have announced a partnership to bring scalable Kubernetes backup, DR and management tools to organizations who are building cloud-native applications.



Businesses are migrating from traditional IT environments to cloud and hybrid cloud environments with backup and recovery being a top priority. Climb Channel Solutions’ (Climb) collaboration with Trilio will provide the solutions required to give businesses more power and control over their cloud and container environments.

“Building a resilient cloud and container infrastructure is a priority for businesses in the ever-evolving IT data center,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “Partnering with Trilio will enable the channel to effortlessly scale and protect container environments. We look forward to a successful partnership.”

Cloud services and containerized applications have experienced explosive growth in recent years as businesses increase innovation in their IT services to support a remote and hybrid work environment. As these organizations move their workloads into production, it is critical to have a cloud-native data protection strategy to meet application SLAs, DR compliance and ransomware protection imperatives. Backing up, restoring, and migrating Kubernetes applications requires a sophisticated approach that starts at the application-level. The TrilioVault for Kubernetes cloud-native data protection platform gives customers more power and control over their cloud environments – efficiently protecting, mobilizing, and securing point-in-time backups while providing for speedy workload recovery.

“Trilio is thrilled to partner with Climb Channel Solutions. While many organizations embrace Kubernetes to achieve agility, there remains a tremendous shortage of knowledgeable Kubernetes experts,” said Sarah Goodchild, Senior Director of Worldwide Partner Sales and Alliances at Trilio. “Climb’s portfolio of technology partners aligns well with the Trilio ecosystem and strategy to bridge the skills gap by delivering an intuitive, out-of-the-box, cloud-native data protection platform that customers can easily deploy to protect and manage their Kubernetes applications.”

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG). Read more at www.climbcs.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Trilio

Trilio is a leader in cloud-native data protection for Kubernetes, OpenStack, and Red Hat Virtualization environments. Our TrilioVault technology is trusted by cloud infrastructure operators and developers for backup and recovery, migration, and application mobility. Customers in telecom, defense, automotive and financial services leverage TrilioVault to recover from disasters, migrate workloads, move workloads to new infrastructure and migrate to new software distributions. Trilio.io , Twitter and LinkedIn .