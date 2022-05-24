Edenshaw Developments Unveils Art Piece by James Hart at TANU Condos

Toronto, ON., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the evening of Thursday May 19th, Edenshaw Developments, a prominent Canadian condominium developer, unveiled a custom windscreen by internationally lauded Haida artist, and master carver, James Hart, at TANU Condos, in Port Credit. The windscreen is located adjacent to the entrance of the 15-storey residence and will serve as the public-facing accompaniment to the cast bronze Raven sculpture, also created by Hart, which is situated in the private courtyard of the condominium.

The windscreen illustrates, across 5 panels, the story of how the Raven stole the world’s first light from the old man who was hoarding it, and dropped some of it, which shattered into pieces – the largest piece became the sun; the second largest became the moon; and the countless shards and fragments became the stars across the universe, thus transforming the world. A complex and mischievous character, the Raven figures prominently in Haida storytelling as a trickster and a shapeshifter, whose many adventures have been shared for thousands of years among the Indigenous people of the Northwest Coast of Canada. Haida art has the unique ability to touch on an extraordinary variety of cultural and social elements, and thus is one of the greatest communication methods of Haida storytelling.

“Edenshaw Developments approached me a few years back and asked if I would be interested in creating pieces for Tanu, and of course, I was. The first piece was the bronze Raven, which depicts the face of my mentor and fellow Haida artist, Bill Reid, on its chest,” said Hart. “This Raven embodies Reid’s spirit and is a piece I had originally created for the Bill Reid Gallery located in Vancouver, B.C., to honour his legacy.”

The name Tanu comes from a village located in Haida Gwaii, British Columbia. It’s a unique, historic, wildlife-rich place, with a temperate rainforest, occupied for centuries by the Haida people. Edenshaw Development’s President and CEO, David McComb, lived in British Columbia for many years and established a deep fondness for Haida art and culture, and knew the next condo he developed would bear the name “Tanu,” as a tribute to this very special place and the people who inhabit it.

“It’s a true honour to have had James Hart create these special pieces for Tanu, and we are proud to provide occasions for Indigenous art to be celebrated, appreciated and admired,” says McComb. “The sculpture and windscreen will live in perpetuity for the residents of Tanu and Port Credit to enjoy.”

About Edenshaw Developments

Edenshaw Developments was founded in 2009, by President and Chief Executive Officer, David McComb, with the mission of not just building homes, but crafting communities. Specializing in mid-rise and high-rise condominium developments, Edenshaw’s goal is to earn the trust and respect of purchasers, investors and communities by developing sustainable, highly desirable buildings that people aspire to live and invest in.

The desire to celebrate artistry and craftsmanship is an essential tenet of Edenshaw Developments, eponymously named after Haida artist and chief, Charles Edenshaw (c.1839–1920), one of the most innovative creators of Canada’s Northwest Coast, during the late 19th century to early 20th century.

For more information about Edenshaw Developments, please visit https://edenshaw.com/ or follow Edenshaw Developments on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About James Hart

James (Jim) Hart is one of the Northwest Coast’s most accomplished artists. In addition to his mastery in carving monumental sculptures and totem poles, he is a skilled jeweller and printer, and is considered a pioneer among Haida artists in the use of bronze.

Jim Hart has been a carver since 1979. He first apprenticed with renowned Haida artist Robert Davidson and then worked with master carver Bill Reid from 1980 to 1984. Among other projects, he supervised the construction of the Haida House in the Grand Hall of the Canadian Museum of Civilization and restored a Haida pole for the Smithsonian in New York City. Hart has had solo exhibitions in Vancouver and Singapore, and his work has been featured across the country, from the Vancouver Art Gallery to The National Gallery of Canada.

James Hart comes from a long line of Haida chiefs who were carvers. As Chief of the Eagle Clan since 1999, he holds the name and hereditary title of his great-great-grandfather, Charles Edenshaw. As such, he maintains a practice devoted to his community, carving and raising poles, and has built several Haida longhouses in Old Masset, Skidegate. His monumental bronze works, such as The Three Watchmen (2003, cast 2010), situated in Ottawa’s Byward Market neighbourhood, can be found in collections throughout the world. He is the recipient of several awards and honours including the Order of British Columbia, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, and the Audain Prize for Visual Arts.