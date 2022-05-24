Founder of Cryptocurrency Exchange ZB.COM, Jimmy Zhao, to Serve as SGMCHAIN Advisor

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain platform specialist, SGMCHAIN announces that Jimmy Zhao, world-renowned cryptocurrency investor and blockchain consultant, is now a strategic advisor. Zhao played critical roles in launching major cryptocurrency exchanges in China and Europe. He started in this capacity on May 13, 2022.

Jimmy Zhao is the Founder and Global Strategic Officer of ZB.COM, one of the world's top 10 Chinese cryptocurrency exchanges. He currently serves as the Chairman of 'ZBX', the cryptocurrency exchange registered in Malta, Europe. He is also the CEO and Co-Founder of 'Chain x Game' registered in London, UK.

SGMCHAIN 'Next Generation Blockchain Project' maximizes industry synergy by integrating the best features of blockchain technology into the Metaverse. By utilizing the blockchain Mainnet, SGMChain connects a core technology from the Metaverse to the real world. By example, this technology contributes to a growing robust Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market enabling digital or physical assets into NFTs. This next generation Mainnet leverages Decentralized Identity (DID) solution supply and 300,000 Transactions-Per-Second (TPS) to provide the highest speed Mainnet available in the world.

As a contributing strategic advisor to SGMCHAIN, Jimmy Zhao said, "I am confident that SGMCHAIN, with the leading blockchain Mainnet now recognized universally and officially for its rigorous and secure blockchain solutions such as DID, the NFT market, and Metaverse will become the leading global blockchain ecosystem. I look forward to actively advising and supporting investment and global growth strategies."

SGMCHAIN and its newest advisor, Jimmy Zhao, are working with other world-renowned blockchain experts such as James Slazas, former CFO and founding member of ConsenSys, an Ethereum infrastructure developer for blockchain ecosystem scalability development, former ConsenSys director Chami Akmeemana, Chairman of the Australian Blockchain Association, who are all together concentrating on building the next generation blockchain ecosystem.

A key strategic aim of SGMChain is expanding from the digital world into real-world applications. With the above-mentioned critically acclaimed experts, SGMChain is furthering and clarifying its strategic aims in the worldwide growth of blockchain.

