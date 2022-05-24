HiberCell to Present Posters on Novel Candidates Odetiglucan and HC-7366 at the 2022 Annual American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiberCell, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics to address therapeutic resistance, cancer relapse and metastasis, today announced that it will present the background and design of two clinical trials of the Company’s therapeutic candidates, odetiglucan and HC-7366, in individual poster presentations at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO 2022), which will be held in person and virtually on June 3-7, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.



The following abstracts that have been accepted for poster presentations at the Annual Meeting:

Title : A Multicenter, Open Label, Phase 1a/b Study of HC-7366, a Modulator of Integrated Stress Response (ISR) Kinase GCN2 in Subjects with Advanced Solid Tumors

Authors: Meredith Pelster, M.D., M.S.C.I., Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology, et al.

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Session Date & Time: June 5, 2022 at 9am CDT

Abstract #: TPS3179

Poster Number: 156b

Title : A Multicenter, Open-label, Phase 2 Study of Imprime PGG (Odetiglucan) and Pembrolizumab in Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBCA) Who Have Progressed Through Prior Hormonal Therapy

Authors: Alison Stopeck, M.D., Stony Brook Cancer Center, et al.

Session Title: Breast Cancer—Metastatic

Session Date & Time: June 6, 2022 at 9:00am EDT

Abstract #: TPS1115

Poster Number: 488a

All abstract titles can be found in the ASCO virtual program, with the full abstracts scheduled to be published on May 26, 2022, at 5 p.m. Details of the clinical trials may also be found on clinicaltrials.gov with clinical trial identifiers NCT05121948 and NCT05159778.

About HiberCell

HiberCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of novel therapeutic candidates that overcome the foundational molecular barriers that prevent patients from living longer, cancer-free lives. HiberCell’s approach utilizes AI/ML to integrate multi-omic and phenotypic profiles of tumors to generate insights that connect this information to clinical outcomes. By leveraging these data, HiberCell seeks to identify and validate the causal features of cancer that can potentially be targeted with their novel therapeutic candidates with the goal of addressing the most common causes of cancer mortality: resistance, relapse and metastasis. To that end, HiberCell is developing therapeutics designed to resolve the stress-mediated adaptive response that is essential for cancer cell survival.

