Motoclub Reveals Prestige Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 Collector Series

Los Angeles, CA., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles, is pleased to announce that it is set to release the latest SparkNFT pack in the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 Collector Series – the “Prestige Pack”.



The latest Barrett-Jackson Collector Series continues with more highly collectible SparkNFTs for Motoclub members to buy, trade, and enjoy for the best Digital Garage bragging rights.

Following the successful launch of the “Scottsdale Premier Pack”, the “Prestige Pack” features an assortment of SparkNFTs based on the sales of four specially selected vehicles sold at the Barrett-Jackson 2022 Scottsdale Auction.

The four cars featured as SparkNFTs in our “Prestige Pack” are:

1953 Jaguar XK 120 Roadster

2012 McLaren MP4-12C

2021 Jeep Gladiator Custom “Hellephant” Pickup

1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Custom Coupe

Each is represented by 3 x high-res digital images, and 1 x video. Every pack includes 4 random SparkNFTs from the “Prestige” tier, for a total of 16 SparkNFTs to be collected in this tier.

Motoclub members can sell and trade their way to complete “Prestige” sets using the Motoclub Trading Platform, or by buying additional packs from the Motoclub Showroom.

More details on this exciting new series of collectibles can be found on the Motoclub website here .

Co-head of Motoclub Cameron Chell said: “Making each pack more desirable than the last is always a challenge, but one our team has been keen to meet head-on. The ‘Prestige Pack’ brings four more rare and collectible SparkNFTs for members to buy, sell, and trade on Motoclub.”

Nick Cardinale, Chief Operating Officer for Barrett-Jackson, said: “We’re thrilled with the positive feedback the Barrett-Jackson Series continues to receive from digital automobilia collectors and car enthusiasts, as we share iconic vehicles and memorable moments from the auction block through Motoclub.”

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 Collector Series “Prestige Pack” will be released at 12 p.m. PDT on May 31, 2022.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information, go to http://www.motoclub.io .

Media Contact

Richard Hilton

media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com.

For more information, go to www.barrett-jackson.com .

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.co m and www.sec.gov , searching CWRK.

Media Contact:

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact:

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.Elliott@currencyworks.io