Global Environmental Monitoring Instrument Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth of USD 8.01 Billion By 2030

Newark, NJ, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by MarketandResearch.biz, the global environmental monitoring instrument market is expected to grow from USD 4.47 billion in 2021 to USD 8.01 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The ongoing installation of environmental monitoring instrument and the growing adoption of sustainable & environment-friendly strategies across industries is anticipated to boost demand for the environmental monitoring instrument market during the projection period. Further, the increasing favorable regulatory scenario, increase in the development of environment-friendly enterprises, adoption of advanced technologies in the manufacturing sector, and proliferation of green infrastructure stations are the driving factors of the market growth. Moreover, the high production expenses & slow execution of pollution control reforms in emerging nations are the restraint factors of the market growth. Furthermore, businesses' rising participation and investments in the deployment of pollution monitoring are opportunities for market growth. However, the inconsistent & uncertain environmental regulations in emerging nations are challenging for market growth.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global environmental monitoring instrument market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Market Growth & Trends

The growth of the environmental monitoring instrument market is driven by the increasing rapid industrialization and urbanization and pollution levels worldwide. Also, innovation in sensor technology, the introduction of big data analytics, development of the Internet of Things-specific cellular web connectivity solutions, and accumulation in the proliferation of pollution monitoring infrastructure over the emerging industry is helping to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, the developing high-end nanotechnology-based environmental monitoring products and an ever-increasing gas & oil enterprise also drive market growth during the forecast period. Further, the innovation must be combined with digital technology, energy, and information & communications technology to address urbanization challenges & assure sustainability are also help drive the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the development of wireless cellular & non-cellular communication technologies is the market growth trend. Thus, these technologies allow users to deploy environment monitoring systems in confined & remote locations. Hence, they also enable firms to effectively trace water contamination & pollution levels and establish environmental baseline standards. Additionally, the emergence of spectral libraries, smart software tools, and databases improve chromatography methods’ ability to provide reliable data on chemicals found in samples. Thus, chromatography is becoming more valuable in environmental monitoring instruments due to these advancements.

Key Findings

In 2021, the portable segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57.06%.

The type segment is divided into stationary and portable. In 2021, the portable segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57.06%. This growth is attributed to the expansion of pollution monitoring infrastructure across emerging markets.

In 2021, the air segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 30.21%.

The application segment is divided into air, water, soil, and noise. In 2021, the air segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 30.21%. This growth is attributed to the increasing levels of air pollution, raising public awareness about environmental issues, along with supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring & control.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Environmental Monitoring Instrument Market:

North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region occurred as the largest market for the global environmental monitoring instrument market with a market share of 45.21%. North America currently dominates the environmental monitoring instrument market due to the rise in the adoption of environment monitoring technology across Canada and the U.S. Moreover, the rising government help for the operation & maintenance of environmental monitoring systems are also helping to drive the market growth. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the advancement in IT spending of nations in the Asia Pacific region like China & India. Moreover, the rising execution of environmental monitoring & security policies by governments in the region will probably help the market's growth during the projection period.

Key players operating in the global environmental monitoring instrument market are:

Danaher

Thermo Fisher

Xylem

Focused Photonics

Siemens

Horiba

Sailhero

SDL

Environnement

Shimadzu

ABB

Infore

Sick

Endress+Hauser

EcoTech

Lihero

Landun

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Market and Research has segmented the global environmental monitoring instrument market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Environmental Monitoring Instrument Market by Type:

Stationary

Portable

Global Environmental Monitoring Instrument Market by Application:

Air

Water

Soil

Noise

About the report:

The global environmental monitoring instrument market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

