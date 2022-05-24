Elrond Brawlers Becomes the First Project to Provide Utilities from Day 1 On Elrond Blockchain

Dubai, UAE, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elrond Brawlers consists of a collection of 7878 NFTs on the Elrond Blockchain. It comprises more than 350 traits and combines a series of artworks.

After the collapse of the city of Elrond, the citizens got together to start their fight club. These fighters in this project are in a league of their own. This involves building a community dedicated to this cause and leading to the formation of a P2E fighting game.

This NFT project has an interesting plan for the future. They will be providing the holders with the chance to earn $BRAWL tokens when they play the P2E game. The platform has a claiming portal where the users can get these $BRAWL tokens. Elrond Brawlers team wanted to bring an edge and fun to fighting, and hence they developed this P2E game. It will not only ensure that the users earn tokens but will be in for much fun during the fights in the game.

The $BRAWL tokens will help the users get more value from the NFT collection. These tokens can be used in the PVP games to earn more and redeem amazing prizes.

The P2E game will see the NFT holders fight against each other in various PVP games. By using tactical moves, the players will understand who the better fighter is. By winning the fights and earning $BRAWL tokens, the token holders will be able to enhance their reputation and earn enough to climb up the ranks.

The collection will be minted in two parts. The pre-sale will be available to the project’s early adopters using a whitelist, and the remaining NFTs will be sent to the public mint.

They have several interesting ideas like giveaways and dedicated Discord channels for the users.