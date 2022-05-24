Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2027 - Catalyzed by the Pandemic e-Commerce Flourishes to Fuel Growth for BPM Market

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Process Management (BPM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2027

The global market for Business Process Management (BPM) estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR

The Business Process Management (BPM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the publisher's digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Significantly Tips the Scale in Favor of Business Processes Management

An Introduction to Business Process Management (BPM): Inescapable Buzzword with Intriguing Merits

BPM Systems: Classification

Components of BPM Lifecycle

BPA: A Subset of BPM

BPM: Primary Merits

Business Process Management: Experiencing Evolutionary Tidings with Advances

Global Business Process Management Market to Chart Ambitious Course

BPM: Interesting Market Dynamics

Salient Drivers Giving Special Thrust to Business Process Management Market

Analysis by Component

Analysis by Business Function: Procurement & SCM, the Fastest Growing Segment

Analysis by End-Use: Manufacturing and BFSI Trending End-Use Industry Segments of Global BPM Market

Regional Analysis: Led by US, North America Maintains Authoritative Position in Global BPM Market

Asia-Pacific to Showcase Impressive Growth

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERSSelect Competitors (Total 320 Featured)

Adobe Systems Inc.

Appian Corporation

ASG Technologies Group, Inc.

BP Logix, Inc.

Comindware Inc.

Fabasoft AG

Fujitsu Limited

HP Development Company, L.P

Hitachi, Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Kissflow Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nintex UK Ltd

OpenText Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

SAP SE

Signavio GmbH

Software AG

Tibco Software Inc.

Ultimus Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Select Trends Impacting the Business Process Management Market

BPM Playing Key Role in Business Innovation

Business Process Management Software Unleashes Intriguing Value for Businesses

AI Set to Play Central Role in Business Processes Management Advancements

Business Process Management: Crucial Spoke on Digital Transformation Wheel

BPM Fits Perfectly in Digital Transformation Picture

BPM Bears Symbolic Relationship with IT, Automation & Digital Transformation

Amidst Accelerated Digital Transformation, Businesses Turn to BPM to Benefit from the Digitization Trend

Enterprise Focus on Business Continuity & Remote Working Technologies Presents Market Opportunities

IT Spending Levels Impact Growth in the BPM Market

Addition of BPaaS to BPM Model Catalyzing Growth

BPM Brings Change in Banking and Financial Services Sector

BPM to Shape the Capital Markets Industry

Procurement and Supply Chain BPM: Promising Growth in Store

Catalyzed by the Pandemic e-Commerce Flourishes to Fuel Growth for BPM Market

Growing Relevance of Big Data and Analytics in Healthcare BPM

Business Process Management: Key Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vdxqx6

Attachment