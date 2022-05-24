Karat Packaging to Participate in Two June Investor Conferences

CHINO, Calif., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (Nasdaq: KRT) (“Karat”), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced that it will participate in two investor conferences in June.

On June 7, 2022 at 10:55 a.m. ET, Karat’s Chief Executive Officer Alan Yu and Chief Financial Officer Jian Guo will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference, taking place at the InterContinental Boston Hotel.

On June 9, 2022 at 9:20 a.m. CT, Mr. Yu and Ms. Guo will present at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference, taking place at the Loews Chicago Hotel.

Both events will be webcast live on Karat’s investor relations website at http://investor.karatpackaging.com/. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during both conferences. For those who are not able join the live webcast, these events will be archived for approximately one year.

About Karat Packaging Inc.

Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company’s website at www.karatpackaging.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

PondelWilkinson Inc.

Judy Lin Sfetcu or Roger Pondel

310-279-5980

karat@pondel.com