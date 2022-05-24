New York, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laminate Flooring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374818/?utm_source=GNW
Global Laminate Flooring Market to Reach $22.9 Billion by 2026
Laminate flooring is a synthetic floor covering that has appearance similar to flooring made of wood or stone. A key factor driving the adoption of laminate flooring is its cost-advantage over other types of flooring products that are made of stone, wood, ceramics, and vinyl. Popular laminate products available in the market provide solutions for drying out; insect damage; moisture retention; breakage; warping and rotting. Growth in the global market is also attributed to the development of advanced designs, and easy installation, relative ease in maintenance. High Pressure Laminates (HPL) offer superior quality, long-lasting durability as well as low maintenance costs which optimizes operational efficiency in the long run. Laminate flooring also derives benefits from the product being an eco-friendly flooring option.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laminate Flooring estimated at US$19.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period. Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$14.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.7% share of the global Laminate Flooring market. The increase in floor renovation and replacement activities in residential construction is expected to augment demand in residential end-use market. Given its easy cleaning, cost-effective and hypoallergenic characteristics, laminate flooring is finding increased acceptance in commercial sector as well as in institutional buildings such as educational institutes, healthcare facilities, and religious units.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2026.
The Laminate Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In the developed regions, demand continues to emerge in new constructions as well as flooring replacement and renovation programs. Uptrend in construction and industrial activity, inclination towards easy-to-install, low-maintenance, and low-weight building solutions, and adoption of new building codes are primary factors steering the demand for laminate flooring in the developed world. Technology advancements, improved moisture resistance capabilities, and development of glueless laminates have contributed considerably to interests in laminate flooring products in the developed regions. Industrialization, urbanization, and changing lifestyle trends are some of the major factors driving growth in the developing regions. Increase in building construction spending and rising income levels of population is expected to bode well for market growth.
Select Competitors (Total 110 Featured) -
- Beaulieu International Group
- CLASSEN Group
- Daiken Corporation
- Der International Flooring Co., Ltd.
- FausFloor
- Home Legend, LLC
- Kaindl Flooring GmbH
- Mannington Mills, Inc.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc.
- Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd
- Shaw Industries, Inc.
- SWISS KRONO Group
- Tarkett, Inc.
- Wickes.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Laminate Flooring: An Insight
History and Development
The Manufacturing Process
Durability Testing
Installation and Maintenance
Preferred Attributes in Laminate Flooring
Raw Materials Overview
Applications of Laminate Flooring
Decorative Laminates: A Bold New Direction in Decorative Surfaces
A Prelude to Laminate Flooring
Laminate Flooring: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Growth Drivers for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 -
10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Growth Dampeners for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 -
10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Laminate Flooring Evolves into a Niche Segment within the
Thriving World Flooring Industry
New Flooring Trends Revive Optimism in the World Flooring Market
World Flooring Market by Geographic Region (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales for Asia-Pacific, North America,
Western Europe and Rest of World
World Flooring Market by Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales for Carpet and Rugs, Ceramic and Stone, Laminate,
Resilient and Wood Flooring
Global Market for Hard Surface Floorings (2019): Percentage
Breakdown by Flooring Types - Vinyl, Ceramic Tiles, Laminates,
Hardwood and Others
As a Cost-Effective, Easy-to-Install and Low-Maintenance
Alternative, Laminate Flooring Continues to Widen Footprint
Cost Comparison on Various Types of Flooring
While Developing Regions Evolve into Core Markets, Developed
Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors
World Laminate Flooring Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
World Laminate Flooring Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by
CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, USA,
Middle East, Latin America, Africa, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Economic Scenario and its Impact on Laminate Flooring Market
Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018
through 2020
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the Laminate Flooring Market
R&D Remains Major Business Strategy for Manufacturers
A Look into Retail Landscape
Laminate Flooring: Recent Corporate Activity
Laminate Flooring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)
CLASSEN Group (Germany)
Daiken Corporation (Japan)
Der International Flooring Co., Ltd. (China)
FausFloor (USA)
Home Legend, LLC (USA)
Kaindl Flooring GmbH (Austria)
Mannington Mills, Inc. (USA)
Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)
Pergo (USA)
Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
Shaw Industries, Inc. (USA)
SWISS KRONO Group (Switzerland)
Tarkett, Inc. (USA)
Wickes (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthy Trajectory in World Construction Industry Instigates
Broad-based Opportunities for Laminate Flooring Market
Modest Growth in Non-residential Construction Shapes Revenue
Opportunities
Renovation and Replacement Activities in Residential Sector
Unfurl Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2019, 2022, and 2025
Growing Image of Laminate Flooring as Substitute to Wood
Flooring Widens Market Prospects
Digital Printing Comes to the Fore to Improve Quality &
Durability of Laminate Flooring
Replacement Market Lifts Demand
High Pressure Laminates Preferred Over Low Pressure Counterparts
Laminate Gains Traction in Kitchen Flooring
Wood-like Designs Preferred for Laminates
Global Laminate Product Designs (2019): Percentage Breakdown by
Design - Wood Design and Tile Design
Non Wood Laminates Gain Popularity for Apartment Flooring
A Peek into Latest Fads in Laminate Flooring Market
Go Green: The New Mantra of Laminate Flooring Manufacturers
Natural and Environmentally Friendly Themes Grow in Prominence
Innovative Technologies Accelerate Demand for Laminate Flooring
Demand for Fashionable Interiors Bodes Well for Laminate
Flooring Market
Anti-Bacterial Laminates Enhance Hygiene Aspects of Flooring
Materials
Mohawk Laminate: Enabling Consumers to Choose Realistic Flooring
Issues & Challenges for Laminate Flooring Market
Rising Competition from Wood Fibre & Other Flooring Categories
Laminate Floorings & Noise Resonance: A Weighty Acoustical Issue
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
