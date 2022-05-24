Global Instant Noodles Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $38.5 Billion by 2027 - Chicken & Wheat Products are the Star Performers of Global Instant Noodles Market

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Instant Noodles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Instant Noodles Market to Reach $38.5 Billion by 2027

The global market for Instant Noodles estimated at US$31.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Packet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$24.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cup / Bowl segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR

The Instant Noodles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the publisher's digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Oodles of Noodles for Consumers amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Instant Noodles Manufacturers Explore Healthier Product Variants Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The World Gets a Taste of Japan

An Introduction to Instant Noodles

Types of Noodles

Noodles Based on Packaging

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Instant Noodle Brands Bet on Innovation & Healthier Options to Stay Competitive

Chicken & Wheat Products: Star Performers of Global Instant Noodles Market

Asia-Pacific Remains at Forefront of Global Instant Noodle Market

Major Instant Noodle Brands in Select Countries Worldwide

Popular Noodle Varieties in Various Geographic Regions

China Continues to Lead Global Instant Noodle Sales

South Korea: The Nation with the Highest Per Capita Consumption

North American Instant Noodles Market on Blissful Sojourn

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 131 Featured)

Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Kohlico Brands UK Ltd.

Mamee Double-Decker Sdn Bhd

Nestle India Limited

Nissin Food Products Co., Ltd.

NONGSHIM CO.,LTD.

PT. Indofood Sukses Makmur TBK

Samyang Foods Co., Ltd.

Sco-Fro Foods Ltd.

Tat Hui Foods Pte. Ltd.

Thai President Foods Public Company Limited

Tolaram

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd

Uni-President (Philippines) Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Processed, Convenience Foods Supports Sales of Instant Noodles

Expanding Population, Urbanization Trend and Changing Consumption Patterns Influence Instant Noodles Sales

Product Innovation: The Game Changer for Noodle Makers

Health & Sustainability Trending Big in Global Instant Noodles Market

Instant Noodles Gain Prominence as a Vehicle for Food Fortification

Potential Role of Fortified Wheat Instant Noodles in Reducing Nutritional Deficiencies

Industry Players Focus on Premium Variants as Lower-Price Noodles Market Saturates

Robust Demand for Instant Noodles Presents Wheat as a Profitable Crop

Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant Noodles

Concerns over Health Implications of Instant Noodles: A Major Restraint

Revolutionizing Impact of Instant Ramen Alarms Keepers of Culinary Cultures

Ingredient Profile: What Goes Into Making Noodles?

Wheat: A Major Ingredient

Buckwheat, Mung Bean & Soy Flour Gain in Popularity

A Peek into the Manufacturing Process

Flavors: An Indispensable, Delicious Theme for Instant Noodles

Spicy Flavors Continue to Drive Popularity of Instant Noodles in Asia-Pacific

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Continue to Lead Market, Online Sales of Instant Noodles Make Strong Gains

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b8n5l4

Attachment