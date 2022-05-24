Global Instant Noodles Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $38.5 Billion by 2027 - Chicken & Wheat Products are the Star Performers of Global Instant Noodles Market

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Instant Noodles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Instant Noodles Market to Reach $38.5 Billion by 2027
The global market for Instant Noodles estimated at US$31.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the period 2020-2027.
Packet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$24.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cup / Bowl segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Instant Noodles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Oodles of Noodles for Consumers amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Instant Noodles Manufacturers Explore Healthier Product Variants Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- The World Gets a Taste of Japan
- An Introduction to Instant Noodles
- Types of Noodles
- Noodles Based on Packaging
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Instant Noodle Brands Bet on Innovation & Healthier Options to Stay Competitive
- Chicken & Wheat Products: Star Performers of Global Instant Noodles Market
- Asia-Pacific Remains at Forefront of Global Instant Noodle Market
- Major Instant Noodle Brands in Select Countries Worldwide
- Popular Noodle Varieties in Various Geographic Regions
- China Continues to Lead Global Instant Noodle Sales
- South Korea: The Nation with the Highest Per Capita Consumption
- North American Instant Noodles Market on Blissful Sojourn
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 131 Featured)
- Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Kohlico Brands UK Ltd.
- Mamee Double-Decker Sdn Bhd
- Nestle India Limited
- Nissin Food Products Co., Ltd.
- NONGSHIM CO.,LTD.
- PT. Indofood Sukses Makmur TBK
- Samyang Foods Co., Ltd.
- Sco-Fro Foods Ltd.
- Tat Hui Foods Pte. Ltd.
- Thai President Foods Public Company Limited
- Tolaram
- Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd
- Uni-President (Philippines) Corporation
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Processed, Convenience Foods Supports Sales of Instant Noodles
- Expanding Population, Urbanization Trend and Changing Consumption Patterns Influence Instant Noodles Sales
- Product Innovation: The Game Changer for Noodle Makers
- Health & Sustainability Trending Big in Global Instant Noodles Market
- Instant Noodles Gain Prominence as a Vehicle for Food Fortification
- Potential Role of Fortified Wheat Instant Noodles in Reducing Nutritional Deficiencies
- Industry Players Focus on Premium Variants as Lower-Price Noodles Market Saturates
- Robust Demand for Instant Noodles Presents Wheat as a Profitable Crop
- Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant Noodles
- Concerns over Health Implications of Instant Noodles: A Major Restraint
- Revolutionizing Impact of Instant Ramen Alarms Keepers of Culinary Cultures
- Ingredient Profile: What Goes Into Making Noodles?
- Wheat: A Major Ingredient
- Buckwheat, Mung Bean & Soy Flour Gain in Popularity
- A Peek into the Manufacturing Process
- Flavors: An Indispensable, Delicious Theme for Instant Noodles
- Spicy Flavors Continue to Drive Popularity of Instant Noodles in Asia-Pacific
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Continue to Lead Market, Online Sales of Instant Noodles Make Strong Gains
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b8n5l4
