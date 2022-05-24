Solar Tracker Market Poised to Reach USD 16.73 Billion in 2029 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 13.5%

Pune, India, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solar tracker market size was USD 6.05 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 6.88 billion in 2022 to USD 16.73 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.5% during the projected period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Solar Tracker Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the market is projected to rise during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of renewable sources for power generation.

Report Coverage:

The report sheds light on current market trends and recent developments in the industry that affect the market growth. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market development and expansion is highlighted further in this report. Furthermore, drivers and restraints affecting the market growth are discussed in this report to elaborate on the possible lucrative opportunities for the key market players. The regional information regarding market share and development is provided further. The report focuses on providing factual information and statistical data regarding the current market state and future development during the forecast period.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 13.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 16.73 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 6.05 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 291 Segments covered Type, Movement, Application, Region Growth Drivers Green Energy Targets to Fuel Investments in Solar Industry Growing Adoption of Renewable Sources for Power Generation to Boost Market





COVID-19 Impact:

Restricted Import/Export Activities amid Pandemic to Hamper Market Growth

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has affected various industries, including the energy and power sectors. The product demand declined during the lockdown due to several restrictions imposed by governments. Transportation and manufacturing operations were halted to restrict the virus spread, which affected the productivity and profitability of key market players. Stringent restrictions were applied on import/export activities to curb the virus spread, which, in turn, affected the solar tracker market growth.





Segments:

Single Axis Segment to Dominate Market Due to Economic Feasibility

By type, the market is bifurcated into photovoltaics (PV) and concentrated solar power (CSP).

Based on movement, the market is divided into the single axis and dual axis.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into utility and non-utility.

Geographically, the market share is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers & Restraints:



Rising Adoption for Renewable Energy Sources to Propel Market Growth

The solar tracker demand is expected to rise during the forecast period due to rising green energy targets and increasing investment in the solar energy sector. Also, integrating software technologies such as artificial intelligence and control algorithms with renewable energy are expected to boost the market. Furthermore, increasing renewable power generation source adoption is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

However, high investment and lack of required infrastructure may hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America Dominates Global Market Due to Increasing Adoption of Solar Trackers

North America holds the dominant solar tracker market share due to increasing adoption of solar trackers to ensure operational efficiency. Also, technological developments in the region are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. North America stood at USD 3.57 billion in 2021.

Latin America is expected to hold the second-highest global market share due to high import of solar trackers. Majorly these trackers are imported from North America.





Competitive Landscape:

Contracts with Major Companies Allow Key Players to Strengthen their Position

The companies operating in the market focus on acquiring contracts from different countries in the segmented regions. Also, having a strong supply chain and product portfolio allows companies to attract global customers and expand their business. Furthermore, the key players implement product differentiation and development strategies to enhance their product portfolio.

Key Industry Development:

January 2022: PVHardware supplied 387 MWp of its Monoline 2V bifacial in the South Jeddah Noor PV project, located in the province of Saudi Arabia. With such continuous major projects at a large track record, PVH has surpassed 3GW contracted across the country.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report :

NEXTracker (U.S.)

Array Technologies (U.S.)

Trina Solar (China)

SunPower Corporation (U.S.)

ArcelorMittal Projects (Luxemburg)

Soltec (Spain)

Convert Italia (Italy)

PV Hardware (Spain)

Arctech Solar (U.S.)

Solar Steel (Spain)

Ideematec (Germany)

SunPower (U.S.)

Scorpius Trackers (India)

Sun Action Trackers (U.S.)





