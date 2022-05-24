Monopolon brings unique NFTs to the crypto industry with futuristic GameFi initiatives

Singapore, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopolon is the first innovative GameFi project based on the notion of the classic board sci Monopoly. Player versus Player and Player versus Environment gameplay styles are combined in this Game. It is a low-cost, open-to-all game that strives to provide all investors, suppliers, and participants with an opportunity to achieve income-based performance.





In a recent development, Monopolon has created a unique series of “Bluechip NFTs”, which is the Game's main mechanism; Mystic NFT. The limited edition of Monopolon's Mystic NFT is the most renowned, highest, and most impactful of all the NFT categories. Players with Mystic NFT have greater power and are better able to play and earn in the Game.

Monopolon is built to appeal to both worlds: the blockchain-powered decentralized ecosystem in which players' actions influence the Game's development via a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO), and the pure gaming and challenging element of locating the ideal strategy, best squad, and climbing the online leader boards to win sky-high rewards from the Game.

Monopolon aims to debut Mystic NFT concurrently in Japan, Thailand, South Korea, the Philippines, and Singapore, with a global supply of only 5,000 pieces. Online community leaders keep a careful eye on Mystic NFT, which has millions of members. In May, another popular campaign was held by the Monopolon team on gleam.io, which received over 41,000 entries in just 18 hours. This clearly indicate the market demand for Mystic NFT.

In June, the developers will also attend Blockchain Fest 2022, one of Southeast Asia's most immersive hybrid events. Major participants includes Binance - BNB Chain UK, Coinbase, Sequoia Capital, FTX, and UBS. Monopolon will gain firsthand information about the latest upcoming developments in the blockchain industry and network by attending Blockchain Fest 2022.