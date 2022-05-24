Slavi Presents First Prototype of Innovative Crypto ATM

Monaco, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The founder of the Slavi blockchain-based project, Slavi Kutchoukov, presented the innovative crypto ATM at the “High End Congress of Economic Diplomacy” in Monaco between 16-19th of May. This landmark event attracted multiple participants from different countries, including members of government, representatives of diplomatic missions, businessmen and investors from the attending countries.





Slavi Finance is a Blockchain and AI based innovative FinTech solution based on WEB 3.0, allowing businesses, banks and private individuals to have the capability of transitioning into a crypto and fiat adoptive lifestyle with ease and simplicity.

Slavi Crypto Bank provides many features, such as banking, fiat to cryptocurrency conversion, ATM services, financial transfers, payments, lines of credit, and many other facilities. The stable exchange rates, cryptocurrency and fiat liquidity pools, customer service options, and a large number of other innovations are constantly being updated and introduced.

Advantages of Slavi Crypto ATM:

Instantaneous printing of 7 different types of cards;

Multilingual support 24/7;

Payment with bank cards in cryptocurrency and fiat assets worldwide;

Cryptocurrency purchase options faster than on a regulated exchange that require users to pass verification and provide a full package of documents;

EMV card replenishment management system;

Access to 3rd party applications, including Web 3 applications;

Access to 5,000 cryptocurrencies on the 30 TOP blockchains through the Slavi Dapp;

Instant exchange and cashout in 40+ different local currencies;

Instant provision of bank cards by scanning fingerprints and ID;

Ability to buy rare NFT tokens for fiat using Slavi Finance;

Cryptocurrency purchase options for local currencies with minimal commissions worldwide;

Automated alert system via email and SMS with managed escalation matrix;

Instant KYC and card issuance to new members;

Expired, lost or stolen card replacement in real-time;

Instant issuance of branded Slavi debit and credit cards;

Asset tracking/stock management system;

Verification for use of ATM takes only a couple of minutes;

Cryptocurrency purchase options for fiat cash;

5 million US Dollar operational limit for private individuals.

Slavi is the first cross-chain decentralized SuperDApp with 30+ blockchains & one-click access to Web 3.0, Play2Earn and NFT services. Slavi supports most popular blockchain protocols (Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot, Solana, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash, Ethereum, Tron, Polygon and more) and the project is growing faster and faster. The Slavi Wallet is already on the App Store.

The Monaco Edition of “High End Congress of Economic Diplomacy” was organized by the International Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce and Industry United Arab Emirates.