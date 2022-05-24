Ensurge Micropower ASA – Nomination Committee’s Proposal to the Annual General Meeting 25 May 2022

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 4 May 2022 regarding the Annual General Meeting to be held on 25 May 2022. The Nomination Committee’s proposal, with respect to agenda item 9, 10, 11 and 12 in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, is attached hereto, and is available on the Company’s website.

As the Company has reached the level of commercialization in its battery business, the Nomination Committee is proposing two new candidates to the Board with specific experience and knowledge from that industry, namely Ms Victoire de Margerie and Mr Mark Newman.

Victoire de Margerie has spent 35 years in the Materials Industry in Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, first as an Executive, since 2003 as a Board Director (now Arkema, previously Babcock, Italcementi, Morgan Ceramics, Outokumpu & Norsk Hydro) and since 2015 as Founder & Vice Chairman of the World Materials Forum.

Mark Newman is a renowned expert, advisor and investor in batteries, semiconductors and electric vehicles. Mark was the top ranked analyst and lead author of Bernstein’s all time most read research globally, “Electric Revolution” and “Battery Bible” and is a frequent speaker and commentator on these topics.

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations Email: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

