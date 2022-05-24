Discovery Senior Living Earns Coveted Great Place to Work Certification for 2022-2023

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") has been awarded its first-ever Great Place to Work Certification™, company leadership announced today. Great Place to Work Institute and Activated Insights issued the certification following in-depth analysis of survey data measuring more than 60 elements of team members' experiences on the job. These included team members' pride in the organization's community impact and belief that their work makes a difference and has special meaning.

In recent years, Discovery and its executive leadership have been at the forefront of broader, seniors housing industry-wide efforts to improve talent acquisition and retention as the industry scales up to meet the unique needs of an incoming Baby Boomer generation whose members are reaching retirement age at a rate of about 10,000 per day.

The company has also increasingly emphasized volunteerism and giving back and, through its Discovery Makes a Difference charitable initiative, provides financial and other backing in support of 100% team-member-selected causes and beneficiaries. Since 2021, Discovery Makes a Difference has built homes for Habitat for Humanity, rallied food and supplies for Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana, given to local food banks, animal rescues and veterans organizations, and raised more than $50,000 for Alzheimer's research.

"Being awarded a Great Place to Work Certification™ is a prestigious honor, but it's also indicative of a much larger and longer-lasting commitment by our organization to be a steward and champion for its people," said Lisa Lacy, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Discovery Senior Living. "This distinction has been born from meticulous, multi-year efforts to make Discovery a haven for attracting and retaining the industry's top talent and preserving and protecting the culture of excellence and innovation that's long been a pillar of the company's identity."

With headquarters in Southwest Florida and a national, multi-branded portfolio of 110 communities spread across 19 states, Discovery last year became a top-10 senior living provider organization and has now posted 30% annual growth for eight (8) consecutive years.

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of more than 13,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

