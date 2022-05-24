MusclePharm to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference

LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (“MusclePharm” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: MSLP), a global provider of leading sports nutrition and lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, today announced that Ryan Drexler, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Sabina Rizvi, the Company’s President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference, to be held June 7-9, 2022 at Four Seasons Westlake Village. The MusclePharm investor presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 4:00 pm Pacific Time.



About MusclePharm Corporation

MusclePharm is a scientifically-driven, performance lifestyle company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded sports nutrition products and functional energy beverages. Since our incorporation in 2006, we have developed a comprehensive product portfolio, which has fueled the widespread recognition of our brands, MusclePharm and FitMiss. Today, these brands are sold in more than 100 countries globally, supported by our diversified and industry-leading distribution partners. We believe our strong international presence has allowed us to attract a larger and more engaged social media audience than our competitive peers. Our global reach to a large and engaged customer base enables us to achieve The MusclePharm Promise of helping professional athletes and everyday active individuals reach their maximum potential with the most scientifically advanced, safe and nutritious sports supplementation products possible.

