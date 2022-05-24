Brink’s CEO Mark Eubanks to Present at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 8

RICHMOND, Va., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, today announced that it will participate in the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. A presentation by CEO Mark Eubanks is scheduled to begin at 7:55 A.M. ET on June 8.



Eubanks and other company representatives will be available to meet with investors throughout the day on June 8. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their Baird representative.

About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 53 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:

Investor Relations

804.289.9709