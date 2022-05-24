SFLMaven Announces Explosive Sales Week, Driving $245k for Seven Days Ended May 19

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce unaudited performance results for the week ended Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Total Sales of $245k for seven days ended May 19

May 19 Thursday Night Auction Sales of more than 211k

The May 19 auction was highlighted by the sale of an antique heavy platinum exquisite 16.0CTW VS diamond cluster large flower brooch for $7,100 and an Italian heavy 14k gold 5.0ct diamond cluster Dial Day Date automatic men’s watch for $5,500.

“We saw another tremendous week of sales last week as our Q2 trend comes into focus as another strong quarter,” noted Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “Our core business continues to sit in a sweet spot, as we benefit from higher spending on luxury goods with no added expenses due to supply chain factors or international inflation given our secondary market model. At this point, we have an increasingly strong growth outlook as we get ready for the official launch of our metaverse presence over coming days.”

Visit the Company’s eBay store ( www.ebay.com/str/sflmavenantiquesjewelryfineart ) for more information or to participate in SFLMaven’s upcoming Famous Thursday Night Auction event.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

