PSYC Teams Up with The Spore Group to Bring Industry-Leading, Psychedelic-Focused Events to Communities Across North America

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC) (“PSYC” or the “Company”) a media leader for the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics and authorities behind Psychedelic Spotlight, a top ranking psychedelic news and information platform, is pleased to announce that PSYC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Spotlight Media Group, entered into a Collaboration Partnership Agreement with The Spore Group (“TSG”), an organization focused on bridging the gap between education, legislation, regulation, and investing in psychedelics, with the intent of producing industry-leading conferences and events for the emerging psychedelic sector.

Combining the valuable leadership experience of the TSG executive team with the substantial reach and presence established by PSYC’s Psychedelic Spotlight throughout the psychedelic’s community, the companies will kick off their partnership with Sol Pschedelphia, a celebration of the psychedelic revival, to be held at the One Art Community Center in Philadelphia, PA on Friday, June 24th, 2022.

Over the next several months, the companies plan to collaborate on the production of a variety of additional education-inspired events and conferences, both in live and virtual format, in an effort to create informative and thought-provoking conversations surrounding the exciting potential of psychedelic-assisted healing at a grass roots, community-focused level.

“As excited and optimistic as we are here at PSYC over the long-term value potential of the psychedelic space, we recognize the many challenges that are present in terms of exactly how psychedelic-assisted healing will develop a fully legal and effective pathway to accessibility and affordability within communities frequently left behind by Big Pharma,” said PSYC CEO, David Flores. “In recent months, I’ve had the pleasure of joining several, productive conversations with TSG’s Co-Founder and COO, Joe Barnes. We identified a shared passion for creating grassroots movements that begin and end at the very heart of the communities with which we hope to make a positive impact.”

“Moreover,” Flores continued, “this partnership with TSG creates an opportunity for our companies to combine resources and work towards this shared goal in a far more effective manner than independently. I’m also not overlooking the larger, long term value potential this partnership can deliver to each company through an array of additional collaboration opportunities worth exploring together in the second half of 2022.”

As part of this partnership, Psychedelic Spotlight will leverage its branding, marketing and content production expertise to operate as the official promotional partner for any TSG events on which the companies agree to collaborate and will allow for the Company to earn a percentage of gross revenue derived from any such events.

“Mr. Flores has extensive experience in the emerging Psychedelic Industry,” said Joe Barnes, Chief Operating Officer of The Spore Group. “He has built an amazing team which can assist in our endeavor to create a grass-roots movement to educate the public and expand the use of Traditional Plant Medicines.”

In the coming weeks, the companies plan to release additional information related to Sol Pschedelphia through each of their respective platforms, including Psychedelic Spotlight and its related social media channels.

About PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC)

At PSYC Corporation we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

