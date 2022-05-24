NSAV Announces Launch of Tokenization, Listing and Blockchain Program

London, England, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced the launch of a revolutionary Tokenization, Listing and Blockchain Program. The Company will make use of its vast resources in the areas of crypto and blockchain to assist companies in tokenizing their assets and introducing blockchain to their businesses. NSAV will target public companies as their primary clients but will also accept private companies on a selected basis.

While NSAV is presently a service provider in the areas of digital assets, crypto and blockchain, management believes that expanding our focus as a service provider will continue to increase the Company’s revenues by taking advantage of the ever growing demand in the crypto and blockchain sectors. In addition, management feels that by expanding the service provider portion of NSAV’s business, it will act as a safeguard given the current volatility of the crypto market.

Once engaged by the client, NSAV will create a token or coin for their company, either in the form of a traditional cryptocurrency or an NFT (Non-Fungible Token).

NSAV will next assist its clients in preparing and implementing their token or coin offering in the form of a private-sale, public pre-sale and finally an ICO or STO.

As a final step of the program, NSAV will arrange for the client’s token, coin or NFT to be listed on one or more of the Company’s crypto exchanges, including its VAEX Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange https://www.vaex.tech/en_US/ and its NSAVDEX Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange https://nsavdex.io/ .

NSAV is presently in advanced negotiations with public companies desiring to sign up for the program.

NSAV further announced the formal signing of its partnership with Tiicker https://www.tiicker.com/ . TiiCKER is an industry leader in creating and marketing shareholder loyalty programs and will do the same for NSAV shareholders.

NSAV and Tiicker have just commenced the Onboarding Process and shareholders can expect a major joint press release shortly.

Dato' Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “We are thrilled that NSAV will expand the use of its vast resources in the areas of crypto and blockchain. This is something that all shareholders should be excited about.”

Mr. Lim went on to state, “We are excited to work with TiiCKER to reward qualified shareholders with perks for as long as you hold NSAV stock. We believe TiiCKER gives us a unique opportunity to reward shareholders while providing a connective touchpoint to create familiarity and awareness of our products and services. Shareholders should also be very excited to know that Tiicker has a thorough understanding and is actively involved in the crypto, NFT and blockchain arenas.”

About Tiicker:

Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and iOS mobile app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's 130 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and custom articles and content to help consumer shareholders discover and connect with the brands they love. For its public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets shareholder loyalty programs, helping companies engage and reward their consumers and owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. For more information, please visit https://www.tiicker.com/ .

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

