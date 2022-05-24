ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Monday 23 May 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 993.2p

- including income, 1001.6p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 989.3p

- including income, 997.7p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

