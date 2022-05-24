Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) (“Kohl’s”).



On May 20, 2022, Macellum Advisors GP, LLC (“Macellum”), "a long-term holder of nearly 5% of the outstanding common shares of Kohl's", issued a statement addressing "[t]his quarter's extremely disappointing results," which Macellum described as "simply a consequence of a weak Board and management configuration leading to a flawed strategic plan and an inability to execute." Additionally, Macellum stated that "the current Board appears to have withheld material information from shareholders about the state of Kohl's in the lead-up to this year's pivotal annual meeting," which "suggests to us a clear breach of fiduciary duty." Following this news, Kohl's stock price fell $5.84 per share, or 12.97%, to close at $39.20 per share on May 20, 2022.

