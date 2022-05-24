Vivun Named a 'Cool Vendor' in Cool Vendors™ in Technology Go-to-Market by Gartner®

OAKLAND, Calif., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivun, a global provider of Buyer Experience (BX) software, announced today that it has been named a "Cool Vendor" based on the May 10, 2022, report titled, "2022 Gartner Cool Vendors in Technology Go-to-Market" by Ray Pun, Alan Antin, Maria Marino, and Julian Poulter at Gartner, Inc. Gartner Cool Vendors research is "designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services".

The report, which can be accessed here, covers topics such as:

Improve demand generation programs by expediting interactions between buyers and sellers with the use of AI-powered solutions, such as booking meetings without requiring human intervention.



Enable a smooth transition from prospect to customer by streamlining onboarding processes with solutions that offer a collaboration space between technology provider and customer for sharing project activity.



Operationalize presales activity such as POCs by reducing manual, ad hoc processes and introducing systematic solutions to collect data about the specific deliverables, activities and team members and deliver insights about those most effective at closing business and achieving faster sales cycles.

"We are thrilled to be named a Gartner 'Cool Vendor'," said Vivun co-founder and CEO Matt Darrow. "We believe revenue leaders have realized that the only way to win over the new breed of sales-proof buyer is to deliver an incredible buyer experience - and presales is the ideal team to own that mission and deliver value throughout the purchasing cycle. Presales has a tremendous opportunity to elevate their role and become a strategic player at the revenue table, and we're proud that Vivun is helping to clear their path."

The information provided in the report is of value to all B2B technology and service providers seeking to increase demand generation, accelerate sales cycles, and improve customer success.

Disclaimer:

Gartner and Cool Vendors are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings.

Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Vivun

Vivun is a global provider of Buyer Experience (BX) software. Its AI-powered platform supports a family of products that enables B2B businesses to meet the demands of today's sales-proof buyer, differentiate from the competition, and accelerate revenue. With PreSales at the forefront of the buyer experience, companies can align Sales with Product, provide repeatable workflows for their solution experts, deliver on-demand product expertise, and win more deals with transparency and trust.

Leaders at Okta, Autodesk, Dell, Snowflake, Elastic, Fivetran, and Harness are powering incredible buyer experiences with Vivun. To learn more visit www.vivun.com.

Media Contact

Greg Howard

VP Marketing, Vivun

T - 510.289.8533

E - greg@vivun.com

