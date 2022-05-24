Castellum, Inc. Announces Appointment of Former Congressman Jim Moran to Advisory Board

POTOMAC, Md., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces that former Virginia Congressman Jim Moran has joined the Company’s advisory board. Castellum’s Advisory Board seats experienced business leaders and senior cybersecurity / information technology (IT) executives with business, government, and technical expertise useful in fostering the growth of the company.

“We are very pleased to announce that Jim Moran has joined our advisory board,” said Mark Fuller, President, and CEO of Castellum. “Jim brings a great network of contacts in and out of the government which will be helpful in expanding Castellum’s footprint as the company continues to grow.”

After being twice elected mayor of Alexandria, Virginia, Jim Moran served as a Congressman from Virginia’s 8th Congressional district for 24 years. While in Congress, Rep. Moran was a strong advocate of technology and defense companies, including serving on the Defense Appropriations Committee.

“Castellum has shown remarkable growth over the past three years, and I am excited to join Tom McMillen and the other members of the advisory board in helping Mark and the team continue on that path,” said Jim Moran. “Cybersecurity is a crucial function for our government and for private industry in this digital age in which we now live. Castellum’s contribution to our national security is important and worthy of support.”

About Castellum, Inc.:

Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) is a technology service and solutions company executing strategic acquisitions in Cyber Security, Information Technology, Information Warfare, Electronic Warfare, Systems Engineering, Software Engineering, and Software Development. - https://castellumus.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:



Mark Fuller, President & CEO

info@castellumus.com

301-961-4895

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f374b7ef-8b60-4f98-a4b4-079c1ada8834