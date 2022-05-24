G8 Strategies Wins Silver Communicator Award for Print Distinction

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) has announced the Communicator Awards 2022 winners, and G8 Strategies took home an award for Print Distinction in the competition for the 2021 Neurable Annual Report.

The Communicator Awards is the leading international creative awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. Founded 28 years ago, the Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and identity work for print, video, interactive and audio. It's widely recognized as one of the largest and most coveted awards of its kind in the world.

The G8 creative team includes agency president and Chief Strategist Ira M. Gostin, MBA, APR; Art Director and Designer Lori Fulton; and client representative Jamie Alders, Neurable's vice president of product.

"Working with G8 on this annual report helped us communicate 2021's sensational accomplishments to our stakeholders and investors," said Neurable CEO Dr. Ramses Alcaide. "The creative team behind this report brought life to our accomplishments, highlighting the exciting work that the Neurable team has been working on in the world of brain-computer interface." The award-winning Neurable annual report can be downloaded here.

"The G8 team worked diligently to communicate the technology of Neurable into a good-looking, readable annual report. This client is so dynamic and fascinating that it challenged us to create this," Gostin said. "We're thrilled that our hard work was recognized with this, our second Communicator award in three years."

According to The Communicator Awards, the organization received more than 4,000 entries from a variety of agencies and firms. Judging is overseen by the AIVA headquartered in New York City.

About G8 Strategies

With offices in Reno, Nevada, and New York, G8 Strategies provides investor relations, marketing and communications services for public and private clients in the global industrial, mining, manufacturing, energy and healthcare sectors. We help companies speak above the noise and realize universal brand growth. Visit G8 on the web at G8strategies.com.

About Neurable

Neurable, headquartered in Boston, is a diverse team of science, product, engineering and design professionals on a mission to make technology more accessible, intuitive and empowering using neurotechnology. Neurable's devices sense brain signals and translate them into simple, actionable insights that consumers can use every day. Visit the company on the web at Neurable.com.

Media Contact:

G8 Strategies

Ira M. Gostin,

775-391-0213

ira@g8strategies.com

Related Images











Image 1: Communicator Award of Distinction





Communicator Awards 2022 winners and G8 Strategies









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment